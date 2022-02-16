Local Black History Month events include…

READ — PRNSA: Voices At The Seashore by Rashon Rogers.

READ / PARTICIPATE — The Black experience in Marin County, nationwide, and beyond, will be celebrated throughout February – Black History Month – by the Marin County Free Library (MCFL) staff. All month long, special events will be held online to create awareness and appreciation, including through books, films, art, public discussions, and other programming. “Food for the Soul: Celebrate Black History at MCFL” can be found on marinlibrary.org/BHM. The programming was created in conjunction with County of Marin African American Employees Association (COMAEA).

LISTEN — SURJ:BOLD: Conversations About Race! Co-hosts Ivette Ale and Dahlia Ferlito sit down with Erin Heaney, director of Showing Up for Racial Justice, on the history of white people taking anti-racist action in multiracial coalitions for collective liberation. This podcast is a collaboration between Small Beans Comedy and SURJ National, produced by White People 4 Black Lives. Listen here.

WATCH — Thursday, February 17 • 1:00 – 2:00 pm — Red, White, Black & Blue: Highlighting Racial Illiteracy — In this SpeakOut virtual event, nationally-syndicated cartoonist and inspiration for the Hulu series, “Woke,” Keith Knight combines comics, storytelling, statistics, and facts, to make the case that one of this country’s biggest problems is its inability to have a frank and honest discussion about race. Learn more and register.

WATCH — California Film Institute: Black History Month screenings.