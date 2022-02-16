Questing: Where is the Path

After just shy of 18 years, Jane Mickelson has retired “Questing: Where is the Path.” In 2004 Mimi Calpestri invited Jane Mickelson to join her on KWMR. After cohosting for many years, Jane continued on when Mimi retired. Last week, Jane invited Mimi back to the airwaves for a final episode of the program. You can listen to the archives HERE.

Jane thought long and hard before deciding to retire the show. When you have a program on KWMR for many years, it becomes part of you. So deciding to retire a program is like breaking up with a part of yourself. It’s a hard thing to do.

I don’t remember the exact scenario, but years ago, Jane and I decided to interview an author together about her book. It was quite a long time ago, and I could not chase down the details in old emails. I do remember that when Jane showed up she had a very sexy pair of high heeled shoes with her. It had something to do with the interview, which itself was provocative. If you know Jane, she is not one to traipse around in slinky footwear – au contraire! Not only did she have the kickers, but a good story to go with them, too. If you see Jane, ask her about them.



Jane Mickelson and her husband Don Smith. photo by Mia Johnson

Last year we learned that Jane Mickelson was the subject of a “Hidden Brian” episode called “The Fake Bride.” It’s a good one and worth a listen. Jane is a Cultural Mythologist and holds a Masters Degree in Folklore and Folklife from the University of Oregon. When her kids were grown, Jane returned to school to earn a Doctorate in Mythology and Psychology. Jane is one of KWMR’s many programmers from Bolinas, and lives there with her husband Don Smith. Jane has also recorded an audio book written by Hendrika De Vries entitled “When a Toy Dog Became a Wolf and the Moon Broke Curfew: A Memoir.” Don is an avid audiophile.

KWMR’s programmers all have many more facets than you experience with their on-air personas. This is a fascinating group of folks that bring their life experiences and interests to the airwaves. I consider it a grand privilege to know these people.

When I saw Jane just before her last show this past week, she was lamenting letting the show end (I find this to be a common theme when someone stops doing their show). I told her that she may be called back to the airwaves “by popular demand,” at times. She seemed happy to hear this. There is no reason that any person needs to commit to an 18 year run of programming to be on KWMR. In fact, if you have a compelling project/story/idea/whatever, that you would like to share with listeners, please let us know!

Thank you Jane for your many years of programming, and thank you Mimi Calpestri for handing the baton to Jane, and for your many many hours of programming.

Jane, no doubt, will continue her creative and thoughtful work in other ways.

Needlepoint Update:



L-R: Mara Nelson, the PILLOW, and Amanda Eichstaedt. photo: Mara Nelson

