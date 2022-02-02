THU | February 3 8 AM “Top of the Morning” A tip of the hat to Howard Dillon, host. 9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson. 10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading. 11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artell. 1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 2 PM “Classical Thursday” 4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading. 5 PM “Epicenter” Ike Allen from the Point Reyes Light. 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News” 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Hosted by Mike and Amanda. 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” The country music you crave, brought to you by Owen and Smelley. 10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”

WED | February 2 8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, West Marin Senior Services, Theres Harlan’s Podcast, Dance Palace Art Committee, and then Dave Cook with Fish Tales. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Remembering Robert Bly, Part II, with Gene Ptak and Mike Whitt. 11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program. Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One” 2 PM “The French Connection” Classical music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from studio LL, https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-connection . 4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations” Recordings from literary events. 5 PM “Epicenter” Dennis Rodoni with Max Korten: Measure A renewal 5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News” 6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson. 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes. 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

Interviews hosted by Raul Gallyot.from the Canadian Broadcasters.Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.Every week on KWMR.Produced by Joe Bly and Katie Marie.Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.

SUN | February 6

7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s August 1965 in London and the beginning of the Immediate Records label.

6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star” Hosted by Jesse Lumb.

8 PM “Undercurrents” Not automated.

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.

MON | February 7

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Good news with Dr. Joe.

8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” Hosted by Madeline Hope.

9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” New Book! “Meadowland: The Private Life of an English Field” by John Lewis-Stempel.

11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ

5:30 PM "As It Happens" & "National Native News"

6:30 PM “Monday Night Mix” Will Minor “in the house.”

8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Produced and hosted by Steve S.

12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.

TUE | February 8

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasams” Conversation with Jude Stewart, author of Revelations in Air–A Guidebook to Smell.

11 AM “Attunement” Hosted by Anthony Wright.

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “New Orleans on the Faultline” Fun tunes with Mary Pepper.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

5:30 PM "As It Happens" & "National Native News"

6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | February 9

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Indivisible West Marin, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM "Turning Pages: Book Club" Jeff Manson reads "Winnie the Pooh."

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

5:30 PM "As It Happens" & "National Native News"

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.