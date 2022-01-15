(posting this 1/15/22 @ 10:12am) Source: U.S. National Weather Service Start: Saturday, January 15, 4:53 AM PST End: Saturday, January 15, 11:02 AM PST MORE INFO: https://www.accuweather.com/…/weather-warnings/2167372

…THE TSUNAMI ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL AREAS OF CALIFORNIA, OREGON, WASHINGTON, BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALASKA FROM THE CAL./MEXICO BORDER TO ATTU ALASKA…

If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas.

Tsunami advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to persons in or very near the water is expected or is already occurring. Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest.

At 827 PM Pacific Standard Time on January 14 an earthquake with preliminary magnitude 1.0 occurred near the Tonga Islands.

Estimated tsunami start times for selected sites are;

Langara British Columbia 835 AM. PST. January 15. Long Beach Washington 840 AM. PST. January 15. Saint Paul Alaska 735 AM. AKST. January 15.

Stay safe, and stay tuned!