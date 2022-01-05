New Year!

2022 is here! The United Nations has declared 2022 as the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture and the International Year of Glass.

We are all for fish and glass here at KWMR, and hope that you were able to raise a glass (half full or to the brim) for this recent NYE. Liberacha did not disappoint on her last “Happy Hour” show (we hope we can lure her back to the airwaves now and again). Tune in Friday for a “new” Happy Hour!

I want to mention a few changes to the schedule for those of you who keep track of such things. We know our schedule is complicated with over 75 volunteers providing KWMR listeners with unique content for our airwaves.

“West Marin Naturalist Hour” has launched, it’s on every other Monday at 9 AM, hosted by Seamus Tomkins, Dallas Smith and Liz Wilhelm. On their recent show, they discussed migrations – the longest, and the shortest. They are opposite “In the Coastal Garden” hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes. Creta Pullen’s “The Farmers Overalls” has moved to Friday, alternating with “Nonviolence Radio” hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

KWMR continues to be ultra cautious about protecting the health of our staff and volunteers, so if you here Kozmo (KWMR’s automation) during a favorite show, be aware that it might be that, out of an abundance of caution, the programmers has opted to sit a show out for the benefit of everyone’s health.

Rain continues to fall this week, filling our reservoirs, and providing a decent expressway for the existing salmon. One of my New Year’s resolutions is to get the Annex (where my messy desk resides) looking nearly as good as it looks in the main office. More than my desk is a mess!

Also, KWMR is still awaiting the arrival of our Eton lanterns that so many of you pledged for during the Fall Pledge Drive. Believe you me, as soon as those suckers arrive, we will let you know, and hopefully shed even more light on the ever extending days. They are very cool.

A bit of a newsy Round Up, so here’s a little “to do” for this awesome bunch of readers. Pay it forward. Wish someone well. Think good thoughts for folks, and if you can help out someone in need, do it.



A little California Poppy growing out of a crack in the road on the San Andreas Fault. photo A.E.

Thank you all for reading and for your support of KWMR!

Amanda Eichstaedt

KWMR Station Manager and Executive Director