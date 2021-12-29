Un(Happy) Hour

Most days I don’t cry about things at KWMR, which is a good thing. I mostly cry when I get frustrated about things, but sometimes I cry when I’m sad. I cried pretty hard when Jeff Morrison ended his “Wiseacre, The Roots and Routes of Rock ‘n Roll” show in 2011, and I shed more than a tear when Jaime Crespo retired “Faultline Radio” in 2018, and it looks like I’ll be crying again, albeit this time into my cocktail, when Liberacha formally ends a 20 year run with “Happy Hour.”

The Sonic Lounge, aka “The Purple Pit,” is being closed due to seismic issues and regardless of how many handmaidens Liberacha can rally, it may take years to complete the retrofit. The first indication of this was when Liberacha noticed a hairline fracture in the neon candelabra. What with supply chain issues such as they are, along with the expense of building materials, well, you see where this is headed. Yes, she has been red tagged.

It cannot be forgotten that Liberacha met her true love via “Happy Hour” when Claude de Boozy came onto the scene. Their steamy courtship was apparent to all, and if you got in the way of this romance, you would surely be challenged to a duel. Liberacha may be the spiritual bride of Liberache, and had a pretty big crush on Jack Jones, even pining to be wife #7 for a time, but Claude was the real deal.



Liberacha. photo: Selfie

It has been a great run. Twenty years is a long time to do something weekly as a volunteer, and we must cherish every single third person reference, every shaky shake shaky, and the exquisite taste in, and deep knowledge of the music.

So what is KWMR to do? It may not be known that “Happy Hour” was inherited by Liberacha back in 2001 from Jane Aire. Liberacha ran with the concept, and if you did not fall in love with this 5PM Friday ritual on KWMR, then I’m not sure I want to go on a long car ride with you, ever.

We are going to keep “Happy Hour.” Most important is the vibe for a Friday at 5PM, and you may experience a mix of genres, and hear some new voices. We hope you enjoy it. While there is absolutely NO replacing Liberacha, KWMR will strive to keep the spirit alive.

Liberacha’s last formal show will be this Friday, December 31. We will be begging her to make some return appearances. Thank you Liberacha, for so much fantastic radio!

Speaking of finalizing things, I have completed my needlepoint! Steve Martinek will be writing his check for $1500, and urges you to join him in supporting KWMR at the end of this year!



Needlepoint from a photo of Skye Dog (Waylon’s predecessor) English Shepherd. photo: Ken Eichstaedt

This stitchery is approximately 17″ wide by 12 1/2″ high. Mara Nelson from Cover Girls in Point Reyes Station is going to help me get it blocked and made into a pillow. I’ve already ordered one for Tula (Skye Dog’s partner in crime – sadly they are both gone), and am planning to make one of Waylon, and then another of my first dog, Alice the Wonderdog. I’m hooked! But the future stitchery projects will not be quite as large.

The next newsletter will come out next year, 2022. Here’s to a healthy year ahead for one and all.

Thank you all for reading and for your support of KWMR!

Amanda Eichstaedt

KWMR Station Manager and Executive Director