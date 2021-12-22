📌 Health & Gov links from Marin County PIO (Dec 21 2021)
Laine Hendricks, Marin County Public Information Officer (PIO) submits the following information as of Tuesday December 21, 2021.
- State Indoor Mask Mandate is back: guidance from Marin HHS HERE.
- Marin County COVID info HERE.
- Pediatric Vaccination information
- Information on THIRD DOSES of vaccinations.
- Doing a COVID test at home? Here is how you Self Report your results.
- Your portal to all Marin County Health and Human Services COVID and Vaccine updates HERE. New URL is www.getvaccinatedmarin.org (or .com)
