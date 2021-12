Thanks to local merchants Toby’s Feed Barn and Sea to See for their partnership!

KWMR’s structured camper-style cap with a firm front panel is now on the shelves at Toby’s Feed Barn, located at 11250 CA-1, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956.

Three types of KWMR hats, and baby onesies, are available at Sea to See, located at 60 4th St, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956.

The full lineup of KWMR merch is also available through KWMR’s Online Store.