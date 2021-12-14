Tip This Show Donate
Marin County PIO Updates: Tues Dec 14 2021

Laine Hendricks, Marin County Public Information Officer (PIO) submits the following information as of Tuesday December 14, 2021. Tune in to hear Laine many Mondays at 11 and 5 pm on ‘Epicenter,’ too!

  • State Indoor Mask Mandate is back: guidance from Marin HHS HERE.
  • Marin County COVID info HERE.
  • Pediatric Vaccination information
  • Information on THIRD DOSES of vaccinations.
  • Doing a COVID test at home? Here is how you Self Report your results.
  • Your portal to all Marin County Health and Human Services COVID and Vaccine updates HERE. New URL is www.getvaccinatedmarin.org (or .com)
  • Want to participate and/or watch or listen to a Marin County Board of Supervisors meeting? Click HERE to learn how.
  • Interested in receiving news releases from Marin County? Sign up HERE.