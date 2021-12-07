~ ✧ ☾ Aubrey Plaza reads “The Legend of the Christmas Witch” on KWMR ☽ ✧ ~
We loved having actress, producer, comedienne and author Aubrey Plaza join us at KWMR to talk about her new book co-written with Dan Murphy: “The Legend of the Christmas Witch.”
Listen to the archive of Aubrey’s interview with Alyssa Tanner, followed by her live reading of the book:
~~✧☾ SHOW ARCHIVE ☽✧~~
PS: You can order ‘The Legend of The Christmas Witch’ from Point Reyes Books. :)
Thank you, Aubrey, for cackling in West Marin.