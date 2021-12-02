KWMR is part of the West Marin Together Equity Group. Click here to learn about the West Marin Nonprofits Equity Statement. Seasonally we’ll be posting resources and events related to DEI and Antiracism, on KWMR.org. WINTER BAY AREA DEI EVENTS

Support Black-Owned Businesses this Winter

Black-owned businesses in the Bay Area.

December 3rd 2021

Event: “dawn_chorusiii: the fruit they don’t have here Opening Celebration”

When: Fri, Dec 3, 2021, 6-8 PM

Where: 41 Ross Alley, San Francisco, CA 94108

Sign up: Register Here.

Presented by: Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco

About: “…a new experimental video work by Sofía Córdova …the stories of six Bay Area women – refugees from China, Columbia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and more.”

January 19, 2022

Event: “Gentrification and Displacement: How Did We Get Here and How Do We Stop It?”

When: Wed, Jan 19, 2022 — 6:30-8:30 PM

Where: Virtual.

Sign up: Register Here.

Presented by: SURJ Bay Area

About: “Join SURJ Bay Area as we trace the history of racist housing policies and predatory financial actors that have created the conditions that lead to gentrification and displacement…”