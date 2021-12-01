Coming Right Up

View from Estero Trail. photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

Aubrey Plaza loves West Marin and has written a new children’s book “The Legend of the Christmas Witch.” She signed books at Point Reyes Books on Saturday, November 27. She swung by KWMR last week to read her book for the airwaves. It will be played this Wednesday, December 1 at 10 AM on KWMR.



Aubrey Plaza with her new book. photo: Mia Johnson

Stay tuned! Sharron Drake is at it again with her illustrious engineer, Matt Gallagher are producing new programming and sprucing up previous years holiday programming. We’ll be sure to get those into the highlights once scheduled. We are so lucky to have these talents in our community! Do you want to participate in this fun holiday programming? You can! Call 415-662-7533 and leave a message after the prompt.

Today is “Giving Tuesday,” yep, it’s a “thing.” If you would like to support KWMR at Year End, please do so HERE. Your support is vital to continuing the work that we do.

KWMR is a vital resource for building and sustaining community, standing ready to serve in times of emergency, airing locally relevant information and entertainment to listeners, creating a forum through which every voice can be heard. Our station offers instruction and experience in radio production and broadcasting skills to members of all ages.

Want to do some radio? Click HERE for more information.

