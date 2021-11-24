Coast Live Oak. photo: University of California Cooperative Extension

Thursday will commemorate the first Thanksgiving feast that happened 400 years ago. I’m not surprised that groups of people would come together around this time of year to celebrate the harvests. I no longer believe that it was all fun and games with bountiful turkeys steaming after being pulled from the oven. I recently read this article in the Washington Post (sorry for any paywall issues). I also found this neat map that I discovered when I was curious to learn more about indigenous people of California.“But the actual history of what happened in 1621 bears little resemblance to what most Americans are taught in grade school, historians say. There was likely no turkey served. There were no feathered headdresses worn. And, initially, there was no effort by the Pilgrims to invite the Wampanoags to the feast they’d made possible.” From the Washington Post By Dana Hedgpeth November 4, 2021When I was in the third of fourth grade I got the lead in the school play. I had two broken arms at the time and I played the role of Christopher Columbus. We sang the song about the Nina, the Pinta, and the Santa Maria, and we got a laugh when I got off my cardboard ship, stepped foot on the land and got down to kiss the earth, the native people had to help me get up because of the casts on my arms.

There is quite a bit to unpack there. Whew.

I often joke that even with almost perfect attendance in high school, that there is a lot of information that I did not learn. I was paying attention, but I just don’t think they were teaching some of the things that I feel like a lot of people know. I wonder how much of the history that I should have learned (but didn’t) was tainted with the 400 year history of white privilege. I think back on my assumptions about things, where I filled in the blanks myself, I’m embarrassed, and realize how much I have to learn.

We will gather with family on Thursday and share a meal while giving thanks for things like how wonderful it is that we got some early rain this year, how great it is that our dog is so happy to see us even if we have been gone for only 15 minutes, and for good health. I hope that you have a great Thursday, too!

On Saturday the 20th I was perusing things online and I checked my email. I got 272 emails commemorating the November Calendar Club contributions. As I read through the names on that list I realized that I know everyone on that list, some not well, but others I have known for years through my work at KWMR. A special shout out to all you Calendar Club members! Sit tight, this year you will be receiving your KWMR Calendar before 2022 starts! If you would like to join these illustrious donors, you can join the Calendar Club HERE.



Behold the 2022 KWMR handy dandy calendar! photo: Alyssa Tanner

Thank you to everyone who voted in the recent KWMR Annual Meeting. Sharron Drake has been elected to serve another term on the KWMR Board of Directors. We are also pleased that we now have not one, but two Youth Board Representatives. Thank you Elena Rodoni and Sophia Buckholtz. And a big “thank you” to Cathy Richards for mentoring the youth reps.

Enjoy your week!

Amanda Eichstaedt

KWMR Station Manager and Executive Director