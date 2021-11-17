Mia: What’s your role with CARS and what drew you to it?

Bianca: Working as a Senior Account Manager at CARS is more than just helping stations process vehicle donations as another revenue stream. It’s exploring ways to connect stations like KWMR with new supporters in hopes that they can continue to impact their community through broadcast for years to come. M: What’s the philosophy of CARS?

B: As a nonprofit that only serves nonprofits, we understand the culture and recognize that every dollar counts, which is why we thrive on gratitude. CARS provides industry-leading services and engages every donor with gratitude and respect. We provide expertise while maintaining the highest degree of integrity and transparency to deliver excellent service to Public Media stations through a partnership in fundraising. How did car donation trends change in 2020?

2020 was an interesting year for vehicle donations, to say the least. With underwriting down, many Public Media partners turned to us for on-air vehicle donation spots. Thus, stations saw an uptick in volume and average sale price, which reinforced the power of supporters, especially during such an unprecedented time. What about 2021?

Microchip manufacturing supply delays continue to impact the industry and have made it difficult for individuals to purchase new vehicles. However, many people are still supporting stations with the gift of an unwanted vehicle this year, especially with the rise in remote work. How are metal prices looking right now?

Metal prices remain at an all-time high and are expected to stay strong well into the new year. What’s a recent donation that stands out?

Someone recently donated their 2012 Land Rover to a station in Alaska, and it sold for over $18k! KWMR had a 1990 Jeep Wrangler that sold for over $4k this year. What’s your dream car?

A 1974 Bronco, please! Any car you *dislike* (cough – PT Cruisers! cough)?

How did you know? No offense to any PT Cruiser lovers out there. What’s something you’re excited about at CARS?

CARS is now able to accept real estate on behalf of stations. What do you find most fulfilling about your work?

I love going home, knowing that even though it may be an indirect way, I am helping stations make a difference in the communities that they serve. I also find it very fulfilling when my 5-year-old son hears PBS mentioned and excitedly says, “You work for PBS too!” What’s the most popular time of year for donations?

In December, we tend to see an uptick in vehicle donations when people are in the giving spirit and are looking for another way to support. Some supporters may also be looking for a last-minute tax deduction towards year-end. To count a donation towards 2021 tax filings…just start the donation process by December 31st. What’s your advice to someone on the fence about donating?

Donating your vehicle is a win-win. Not only are you helping your favorite station, but you can possibly qualify for a tax deduction just in time for a year-end. Plus, your neighbors will most likely thank you for getting it out of the driveway.