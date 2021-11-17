|
What’s a recent donation that stands out?
Someone recently donated their 2012 Land Rover to a station in Alaska, and it sold for over $18k! KWMR had a 1990 Jeep Wrangler that sold for over $4k this year.
What’s your dream car?
A 1974 Bronco, please!
Any car you *dislike* (cough – PT Cruisers! cough)?
How did you know? No offense to any PT Cruiser lovers out there.
What’s something you’re excited about at CARS?
CARS is now able to accept real estate on behalf of stations.
What do you find most fulfilling about your work?
I love going home, knowing that even though it may be an indirect way, I am helping stations make a difference in the communities that they serve. I also find it very fulfilling when my 5-year-old son hears PBS mentioned and excitedly says, “You work for PBS too!”
What’s the most popular time of year for donations?
In December, we tend to see an uptick in vehicle donations when people are in the giving spirit and are looking for another way to support. Some supporters may also be looking for a last-minute tax deduction towards year-end. To count a donation towards 2021 tax filings…just start the donation process by December 31st.
What’s your advice to someone on the fence about donating?
Donating your vehicle is a win-win. Not only are you helping your favorite station, but you can possibly qualify for a tax deduction just in time for a year-end. Plus, your neighbors will most likely thank you for getting it out of the driveway.