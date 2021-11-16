KWMR Presents: “China Town Hall”

Monday, Nov 8 2-4 PM

Each year, the National Committee on US China Relations hosts a China Town Hall, and communities across the US take part in conversations about China. At a time of heightened tension between the US and China these conversations are needed more than ever. KWMR is proud to host this year’s Town Hall, starting with a talk by Fareed Zakaria in conversation with the National Committee’s Stephen Orlins. This will be followed by a live conversation with Inverness resident Roy Nee; China law expert Gregory of San Rafael; and, Kristen McDonald, China Program Director at Pacific Environment and KWMR Board President. The conversation will be moderated by Program Manager Jeff Manson. What are your questions on China? Please enjoy the archive of this important broadcast.