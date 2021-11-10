~ NOVEMBER 12 ~

Event: “Asian American Alliance of Marin Gathering”

When: Friday Nov 12, 2021 at 6-8 PM

Where: Virtual.

Sign up: Register Here.

Presented by: Asian American Alliance of Marin

About: “…a virtual gathering of AAAM members, community friends, and allies! This year, we are aligning with United Against Hate week (Nov. 14-20). Also, we will have Dr. Russell Jeung from SFSU to share important findings and insights from his research on anti-AAPI attacks during the Covid pandemic.” ~ Celebration – NOVEMBER 17 ~

Event: “Celebration of Diwali 2021 at La Cocina Municipal Marketplace”

When: Wed, November 17, 2021, 5-8pm

Where: La Cocina Municipal Marketplace, 101 Hyde Street San Francisco, CA 94102

Sign up: Register Here.

Presented by: Vikrum Aiyer, Priya Gupta, Elected Officials, South Asian Community Leaders, and Tenderloin Advocates for a Celebration of Diwali.

About: “Diwali, a festival of lights, is a celebration of life’s blessings by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhist people around the world. It’s also a reminder that in the San Francisco Bay Area, we are better together than divided, and we must each do our part in service to others.”