KWMR is part of the West Marin Together Equity Group. Click here to learn about the West Marin Nonprofits Equity Statement. Seasonally we’ll be posting resources and events related to DEI and Antiracism, on KWMR.org.
|~ NOVEMBER 10 ~
Event: “Race Counts Marin– a report update from The Advancement Project”
When: Wed, Nov 10, 2021 — 9:30 AM – Noon PST
Where: Virtual.
Sign up: Register Here.
Presented by: First 5 Marin and SURJ Marin
About: “In 2018, The Advancement Project released their “Race Counts” report– which found Marin to be number one for racial disparities among all California counties. The Marin Communications Forum has invited them back to present updates to their report data.”
|~ NOVEMBER 12 ~
Event: “Asian American Alliance of Marin Gathering”
When: Friday Nov 12, 2021 at 6-8 PM
Where: Virtual.
Sign up: Register Here.
Presented by: Asian American Alliance of Marin
About: “…a virtual gathering of AAAM members, community friends, and allies! This year, we are aligning with United Against Hate week (Nov. 14-20). Also, we will have Dr. Russell Jeung from SFSU to share important findings and insights from his research on anti-AAPI attacks during the Covid pandemic.”
|~ Celebration – NOVEMBER 17 ~
Event: “Celebration of Diwali 2021 at La Cocina Municipal Marketplace”
When: Wed, November 17, 2021, 5-8pm
Where: La Cocina Municipal Marketplace, 101 Hyde Street San Francisco, CA 94102
Sign up: Register Here.
Presented by: Vikrum Aiyer, Priya Gupta, Elected Officials, South Asian Community Leaders, and Tenderloin Advocates for a Celebration of Diwali.
About: “Diwali, a festival of lights, is a celebration of life’s blessings by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhist people around the world. It’s also a reminder that in the San Francisco Bay Area, we are better together than divided, and we must each do our part in service to others.”