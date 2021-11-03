TUE | November 2

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Grace Tolson, Kelly Micelli-Hunt, and Margaret Krause -Charities Serving the SGV.

6:30 PM “Music with Professor Kozmo” A selection from the KWMR music library.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” Graham Patterson in the house.

Midnight 12 AM "The French Touch: Repeat" French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. WED | November 3

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, SURJ Marin, West Marin Senior Services, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Reading and literature focused program.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.

4 PM “Point Reyes Books” Recordings from author events.

5 PM “Epicenter” Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (District 4) interviews Tom Lai, Director of Community Development from Marin County.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Pretty much a vinyl spinning show, hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | November 4

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Hosted by Susan Santiago.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Right Now” Local filmmaker Corey Ohama talks about her films “I Was Born in Mexico, But…” and “Double Solitaire.”

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Audio from different speaker events at The New School.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads to us all.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Curated by Shorty! Go Redbirds.

8:30 PM “Off The Cuff” Ant and TK2.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI | November 5

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The Scarlet Letter!

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch” French pop and more with host Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha expounds on the tales from the Sonic Bunker

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Neil Dickman hosting.