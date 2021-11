TUE  |  November 2

4 PM¬†“Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Grace Tolson, Kelly Micelli-Hunt, and Margaret Krause -Charities Serving the SGV.

6:30 PM “Music with Professor Kozmo”¬†A selection from the KWMR music library.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange”¬†With Djimi G.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight”¬†Graham Patterson in the house.

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Claire Peaslee, SURJ Marin, West Marin Senior Services,¬†and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club”¬†Reading and literature focused program.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad”¬†Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM¬†“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection”¬†French classical music produced by Emmanuel.

4 PM “Point Reyes Books”¬†Recordings from author events.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (District 4) interviews Tom Lai, Director of Community Development from Marin County.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors”¬†Pretty much a vinyl spinning show, hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer. THU¬† | November 4

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Hosted by Susan Santiago.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬†Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Right Now”¬†Local filmmaker Corey Ohama talks about her films “I Was Born in Mexico, But…” and “Double Solitaire.”

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations”¬†Audio from different speaker events at The New School.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”¬†

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon reads to us all.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse”¬†Curated by Shorty! Go Redbirds.

8:30 PM “Off The Cuff”¬†Ant and TK2.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic¬†Era”¬† With the Hermit” FRI¬† |¬† November 5

8 AM “Cultivating Place”¬†Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†The Scarlet Letter!

11 AM “Reveal”¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact”¬†Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†French pop and more with host Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Liberacha expounds on the tales from the Sonic Bunker

7 PM “Bring It On Home”¬†Neil Dickman hosting.