📻 Upcoming Shows: Nov 2-10 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Grace Tolson, Kelly Micelli-Hunt, and Margaret Krause -Charities Serving the SGV.
6:30 PM “Music with Professor Kozmo” A selection from the KWMR music library.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” Graham Patterson in the house.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | November 3
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, SURJ Marin, West Marin Senior Services, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Reading and literature focused program.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.
4 PM “Point Reyes Books” Recordings from author events.
5 PM “Epicenter” Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (District 4) interviews Tom Lai, Director of Community Development from Marin County.
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Pretty much a vinyl spinning show, hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | November 4
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Hosted by Susan Santiago.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Right Now” Local filmmaker Corey Ohama talks about her films “I Was Born in Mexico, But…” and “Double Solitaire.”
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Audio from different speaker events at The New School.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday”
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads to us all.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Curated by Shorty! Go Redbirds.
8:30 PM “Off The Cuff” Ant and TK2.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | November 5
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The Scarlet Letter!
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha expounds on the tales from the Sonic Bunker
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Neil Dickman hosting.
SAT | November 6
9 AM “Airwaves” Live and archived interviews hosted by Raul Gallyot.
10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Desde la Bahia” World music curated by Maria Marquez.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “Celtic Universe” Hosted by Loretta Farley.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | November 7
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
FEATURED IMAGE: 6 PM “Between Rock & A Jazz Place” Tunes about TIME to help usher in the on set of Day Light Saving. (Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels)
8 PM “Do You Ever” Hosted by Alyssa Jane Tanner.
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.
MON | November 8
8 AM ” A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news with Dr. Joe.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” Hosted by Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure.
9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Hosted by Susan Hayes and Lyons Fimer. Interviews about gardening, horticulture, and other topics.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “Changing Season: A Father, A Daughter, A Family Farm” by David Masumoto with Nikiko Masumoto.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
2 PM “Special – China Town Hall” NCUSCR Event with Fareed Zakaria. Discussion to follow with local China scholars.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Angels, Spirits, and the Afterlife.
8:30 PM “Sessions From Chicken Point” With host Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | November 9
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Reviews of literature, special music selections, and insights with Neshama Franklin.
11 AM “Attunement” Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “New Orleans on the Faultline” Hosted by Mary Pepper.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | November 10
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library Updates, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literature focused radio.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.