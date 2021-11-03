Whew, I’m pretty off the back this week. We have all been cleaning up and doing administrative things post-pledge drive. We thank everyone who contributed. Wowza.And how about that rain? There was a lot of water at our place, and now there is a lot of mud.



Decorations depicting how we all feel after a long pledge drive! photo: Alyssa Tanner

And then there was Halloween! So much awesome goodness. Rick Clark decorated the place and it was ghoulish and things got activated by motion and went off the rails. Gus Conde interviewed kids from the front porch, and Jeff Manson mixed a set of music to die for (pun intended). Loretta Farley was there with her basket of candy for the trick or treaters.



Gus Conde or Harry Potter with Loretta Farley. photo: Mia Johnson

And then “Dead Air 2” will make you stop and listen to the radio drama pieces (some pretty creepy) produced by Sharron Drake and Matt Gallagher. The archive is HERE. And if you missed the local ghost stories you can hear them HERE. And for kicks here is Betsy Nichols’ Halloween “Foraging” program, more good stuff.

I just completed two full days of Zoom meetings for the National Federation of Community Broadcasters Board Retreat. What a great group of folks who care deeply about Community Media, with a focus on radio.

So here’s a short Round Up. You are all very appreciated. Thanks to everyone who hosted a KWMR sign in your yard! And THANK YOU to all the KWMR Programmers who produce wonderful programming all year long, and put extra care into their Pledge Drive shows.

Be well,