Spooky, homegrown Halloween specials are creeping onto the airwaves, Friday & Sunday! Listen in at KWMR.org, 90.5 FM, 89.9 FM, 92.3 FM, and KWMR.org/apps.

~FRIDAY, OCT 29, 2021~

🦇 9 PM: “West Marin Ghost Stories – A collection of anecdotes and experiences from our favorite haunts.” Hosted by Sharron Drake

~ SUNDAY, OCT 31, 2021~

🦇 4 PM: “Trick or Treat” Swing by KWMR with your trick or treaters! Host Gus Conde will be out front with a microphone to safely interview folks.



🦇 6 PM: “Halloween Special” Produced by Sharron Drake and Matt Gallagher. Tune in to hear your friends and neighbors!

10 PM: “Late Night Halloween Specials” More spooky content for your listening pleasure.

Happy Halloween!