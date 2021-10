THU¬† | October 28 8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬† Hosted by Howard Dillon. 9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬† Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson. 10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬† Kerry Livingston reading. 11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” ¬†Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artell. 12 PM “Let’s Talk”¬† KWMR’s call in talk show! 1 PM “The Pulse” ¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 2 PM “Classical Thursday”¬† Hosted by John Levy. 4 PM “Teatime Books”¬† Howard Dillon reads to us all. 5 PM “Epicenter”¬† Local public affairs and information. 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” ¬†Music from, about, and inspired by the Bakersfield Sound. 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches”¬† Country music, and country music adjacent tunes with Owen and Smelley. 10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic¬†Era” ¬† With the Hermit” FRI¬† | October 29 8 AM “Cultivating Place”¬† Information from the natural environment. 9 AM “Spirit and Mind” ¬†Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬† The Scarlet Letter! 11 AM “Reveal” ¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists. 12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬† Hosted and produced by David Barsamian. 1 PM “Making Contact”¬†Repeat from Monday 1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬† Current topics of interest. 2 PM “Classical Friday”¬† Mozart, Chopin, and Beethoven. 4 PM “The French Touch”¬† French pop and more with host Emmanuel. 5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha¬†is back from her time in jail! 7 PM “Bring It On Home”¬† Neil Dickman hosting. ūü¶á 9 PM “West Marin Ghost Stories”

WED¬† |¬† October 27 8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬† Library Updates, Lani Rovzar from Bay Area Creative Foundation, Underwater Kites harvesting tidal power, and then¬† “Fish Tales.” 10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club”¬† Mother Goose and Other Earth Tales. 11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” ¬†Weekly Spanish language program. Noon – 2 PM ¬†“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One” 2 PM “The French Connection”¬† French classical music produced by Emmanuel. 4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations”¬† Lyons filmer chats with folks from the Mesa Refuge about Susan Tillet’s retirement, and their recent remodel. 5 PM “Epicenter”¬† Local public affairs for West Marin. 6:30 PM “West County Prowl” ¬†Special Autumnal Gloaming episode, feat. wistful autumn selections by DJ Van “Spooks” Waring 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” ¬†Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes. 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” ¬†with Tony Palmer.

a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Get ready for flood season! A selection from the KWMR music library.With Djimi G. Graham Patterson in the house. French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

SAT  |  October 30

9 AM “Original Minds”¬†Interviews conducted by Elia Hawoirth.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown”¬†Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling”¬†Music from the Hawaiian Islands with Susanna.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village”¬†Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic”¬†Joe Bly and Katie Marie.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove”¬†Hosted by Rick Clark.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function”¬†Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.

SUN  |  October 31 РHalloween!

7 AM “Sunday Baroque”¬†A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days”¬†Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm”¬†Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

ūü¶á 4 PM “Trick or Treat” Swing by KWMR with your trick or treaters! Host Gus Conde will be out front with a microphone to safely interview folks.

ūü¶á 6 PM “Halloween Special”¬†Produced by Sharron Drake and Matt Gallagher. Tune in to hear your friends and neighbors!

8 PM “Mind Reader”¬†DJ Jessica.

ūü¶á 10 PM “Late Night Halloween Specials”¬†More spooky content for your listening pleasure.

MON  |  November 1

8 AM ” With Eyes Open”¬†Peter Asmus hosts. Loretta Farley joins with Nature Notebook at 8:15. Music and interviews.

9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls”¬†Continuing on the topic of Orchards with Bernd Brunner author of the soon to be released book titled Taming Fruit.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace”¬†New Book! “Changing Season: A Father, A Daughter, A Family Farm” by David Masumoto with Nikiko Masumoto.

11 AM “Epicenter”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers”¬†Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”¬†Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio”¬†Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Bashment Radio”¬†The DJs in the house spinning reggae.

8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox”¬†With host Peter Martinelli.

12 AM “Deep Waking”¬†Produced by Anthony Wright.

TUE |  November 2

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show”¬†Mary and Amber¬†in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves”¬†Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms”¬†Local author Peter Barnes will discuss his new book The Case for Universal Property.

11 AM “The Wright Question”

12 PM “On Being”¬†with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire”¬†Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM¬†“Contacto Brasil”¬†The music of Brazil.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Grace Tolson, Kelly Micelli-Hunt, and Margaret Krause -Charities Serving the SGV.

6:30 PM “Music with Professor Kozmo”

8:30 PM¬†“Megalomedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM¬†“Music Till Midnight”¬†with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬†French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED |  November 3

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Claire Peaslee,¬†interviews, and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club”¬†New Book!¬†An Indian Among Los Ind√≠genas: A Native Travel Memoir

Book by Ursula Pike.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,”¬†“Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection”¬†Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors”¬†Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tones.