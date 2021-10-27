THU | October 28 8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon. 9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson. 10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading. 11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artell. 12 PM “Let’s Talk” KWMR’s call in talk show! 1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy. 4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads to us all. 5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information. 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Music from, about, and inspired by the Bakersfield Sound. 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Country music, and country music adjacent tunes with Owen and Smelley. 10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI | October 29 8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment. 9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The Scarlet Letter! 11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists. 12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian. 1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday 1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest. 2 PM “Classical Friday” Mozart, Chopin, and Beethoven. 4 PM “The French Touch” French pop and more with host Emmanuel. 5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha is back from her time in jail! 7 PM “Bring It On Home” Neil Dickman hosting. 🦇 9 PM “West Marin Ghost Stories”

WED | October 27 8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library Updates, Lani Rovzar from Bay Area Creative Foundation, Underwater Kites harvesting tidal power, and then “Fish Tales.” 10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Mother Goose and Other Earth Tales. 11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program. Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One” 2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel. 4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations” Lyons filmer chats with folks from the Mesa Refuge about Susan Tillet’s retirement, and their recent remodel. 5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs for West Marin. 6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Special Autumnal Gloaming episode, feat. wistful autumn selections by DJ Van “Spooks” Waring 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes. 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

SAT | October 30

9 AM “Original Minds” Interviews conducted by Elia Hawoirth.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Music from the Hawaiian Islands with Susanna.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Joe Bly and Katie Marie.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.

SUN | October 31 – Halloween!

7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

🦇 4 PM “Trick or Treat” Swing by KWMR with your trick or treaters! Host Gus Conde will be out front with a microphone to safely interview folks.

🦇 6 PM “Halloween Special” Produced by Sharron Drake and Matt Gallagher. Tune in to hear your friends and neighbors!

8 PM “Mind Reader” DJ Jessica.

🦇 10 PM “Late Night Halloween Specials” More spooky content for your listening pleasure.

MON | November 1

8 AM ” With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus hosts. Loretta Farley joins with Nature Notebook at 8:15. Music and interviews.

9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Continuing on the topic of Orchards with Bernd Brunner author of the soon to be released book titled Taming Fruit.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” New Book! “Changing Season: A Father, A Daughter, A Family Farm” by David Masumoto with Nikiko Masumoto.

11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Bashment Radio” The DJs in the house spinning reggae.

8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” With host Peter Martinelli.

12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.

TUE | November 2

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms” Local author Peter Barnes will discuss his new book The Case for Universal Property.

11 AM “The Wright Question”

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil” The music of Brazil.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Grace Tolson, Kelly Micelli-Hunt, and Margaret Krause -Charities Serving the SGV.

6:30 PM “Music with Professor Kozmo”

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | November 3

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” New Book! An Indian Among Los Indígenas: A Native Travel Memoir

Book by Ursula Pike.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.