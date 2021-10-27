…. Getting things done!

Top L-R: Danny Vitali, Ginny Felch, Kristen McDonald, Aaron Ely, Allison Faust, Robin Livingston. Bottom L-R: Kevin Meade, Lynn Axelrod, Gus Conde, Miguel Kuntz, Cathy Richards, and Sharron Drake

As the image above shows, the KWMR Board of Directors, as well as many others participated in the Fall Pledge Drive. We thank YOU for your contribution! Many hands make for light work, and that is surely the case at KWMR. If feels good moving forward knowing the community supports the station!

Governing: Having authority to conduct the policy, actions, and affairs of a state, organization, or people.

The KWMR board is a fine group of individuals who volunteer their time to govern the policy, actions, and affairs at KWMR. They are the “boss of me,” they approve policies, the budget, and help set goals and assist with fundraising. This group meets ten months out of the year on the third Wednesday from 7 – 8:30 PM and many of them serve on other committees such as the Executive Committee, Finance Committee, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEI), and some are participating with the Strategic Plan Task Force.

This past year the KWMR Board created a DEI statement (see link below this post), and reviewed the Executive Director (me), and last year they created a Youth Board Representative program that has just been filled. Elena Rodoni, an eighth grader at West Marin School, applied and was selected to fill this role. We look forward to her participation, her views, opinions, and ideas.

Lynn Axelrod is leaving the board at the end of her term (November 15) to pursue other interests and free up some of her time. If you think you might like to join this illustrious group of overseers, please contact Kristen McDonald, KWMR’s Board President. Read the KWMR Board Agreement, HERE.

We run a pretty tight ship around here, and our meetings ends promptly at 7:30 PM, and there is a fair amount of laughter. The Board is still meeting via Zoom at this point, and all meetings are open to the public. If you would like to attend, please contact Amanda Eichstaedt (me) and I will provide you with the credentials.

KWMR holds our Annual meeting every November. The meeting will be held on November 17 and you can expect to get a ballot to vote for any board members who’s term is up, and any new board members interested in joining the group. Ballots will be out soon and every donor who contributed $30 or more is invited to participate in this election.

We bid adieu to Lynn Axelrod, and welcome Elena Rodoni to the team. You can learn more about Youth Board Representation HERE. There can be more than one youth rep!