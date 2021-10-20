✏️ Oct 19, 2021: “One More Day!”
Tuesday October 19, 2021
From the messy desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…
Outstanding Community Support!
…. and Spirit!
While KWMR has achieved the overall goal, some of the individual programs are still working to raise funds for the station. We hope you will search for your favorite programs and consider a donation.
A lot of preparation goes into KWMR Pledge Drives. There are two drives a year, one in spring and one in the fall. In the spring of 2020 we had to cancel our spring drive due to COVID. We learned some new things during COVID, including the crowd funding, and it is helping to raise much needed funds for KWMR!
Ryan Hett assists Program Director Jeff Manson with the Pt. Reyes banner. photo Jeff Manson
We put up signs and banners, we had a bright colored utility bill insert, we posted on every possible online forum and social media that we could find, we encouraged our volunteers to reach out to their friends and family.
The Pledge Drive included the Memorial Program for Charlie Morgan , if you missed it you can still listen on the KWMR archives. It was pretty special, and we thank everyone who contributed their thoughts and stories about Charlie.
The programming on KWMR is always outstanding, and programmers always step up when it comes to our fundraisers. A big thank you to the volunteer programmers, the KWMR Board, Advisory Board, the hard working staff, and to YOU!
Heads up! KWMR will be installing some equipment next Tuesday, October 26th so there will be some interruption of our signal at some point during the day. This will effect our analog transmission on 90.5 and 92.3 FM, but streaming audio and the Bolinas signal should be intact.
Station Manager/Executive Director
p.s. Thank you to all our sustainer donors in the Calendar Club for your year-long support! And to everyone who has contributed, or made an additional contribution to KWMR!