Woooeee! I would like to thank all of the people who have pledged their financial support to KWMR during the Fall Pledge Drive. Over 650 donations have been made! If you have not contributed yet, you can do so HERE.

While KWMR has achieved the overall goal, some of the individual programs are still working to raise funds for the station. We hope you will search for your favorite programs and consider a donation.

A lot of preparation goes into KWMR Pledge Drives. There are two drives a year, one in spring and one in the fall. In the spring of 2020 we had to cancel our spring drive due to COVID. We learned some new things during COVID, including the crowd funding, and it is helping to raise much needed funds for KWMR!



Ryan Hett assists Program Director Jeff Manson with the Pt. Reyes banner. photo Jeff Manson

We put up signs and banners, we had a bright colored utility bill insert, we posted on every possible online forum and social media that we could find, we encouraged our volunteers to reach out to their friends and family.

The Pledge Drive included the Memorial Program for Charlie Morgan , if you missed it you can still listen on the KWMR archives. It was pretty special, and we thank everyone who contributed their thoughts and stories about Charlie.

The programming on KWMR is always outstanding, and programmers always step up when it comes to our fundraisers. A big thank you to the volunteer programmers, the KWMR Board, Advisory Board, the hard working staff, and to YOU!