📻 Upcoming Shows: Oct 19-27 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms” Richard Powers will discuss his new book Bewilderment.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
FEATURED IMAGE: 5 PM “Epicenter” Get ready for flood season! (Photo by Jonas Ferlin from Pexels.)
6:30 PM “Music with Professor Kozmo” A selection from the KWMR music library.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” Graham Patterson in the house.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | October 20 – Pledge Drive
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Dance Palace Planning Process, Ernesto Aguilar from KQED, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Mother Goose and Other Earth Tales.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.
4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations” Lyons filmer chats with folks from the Mesa Refuge about Susan Tillet’s retirement, and their recent remodel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs for West Marin.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | October 21
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Exec. Dir. Elece Hempel Petaluma People Services; Artist Kathryn LeMieux.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Right Now” It’s almost Halloween…spooky stories from neighbors & friends…
12 PM “Commonweal” New content from our partners at the New School. Ethan Nadelmann & Steve Heilig.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Nancy Vayhinger.
4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Miranda Darley, local surfer/fisherperson, Martha Walters, environmental scientist oppose GGNRA proposed parking fees.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Chill in the bunkhouse with Shorty!
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TK2 and Ant playing great tunes. It’s Tigger time!
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | October 22
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The Scarlet Letter!
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Music for the Peace of Westphalia, 1648.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha is back from her time in jail!
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Neil Dickman hosting.
9 PM “Mind Wave” With your host Danny Vitali
SAT | October 23
9 AM “Original Minds” Interviews conducted by Elia Hawoirth.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Desde la Bahia” World music curated by Maria Marquez.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” A celebration of Celtic music. It’s all about the pipes, bout the pipes.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | October 24
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Hosted by Grey Shepard.
8 PM “Do you Ever” Hosted by Alyssa Tanner.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio.
MON | October 25O
8 AM ” A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news with Dr. Joe – no politics.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Top notch gardening tips, plant of the week, and engaging interview with experts.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” New Book! “Changing Season: A Father, A Daughter, A Family Farm” by David Masumoto with Nikiko Masumoto.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Twist!
8:30 PM “Sessions from Chicken Point” With host Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | October 26
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Stories, music, and reviews with Neshama Franklin.
11 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “New Orleans on the Faultline” Hosted by Mary Pepper.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “Music with Professor Kozmo”
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | October 27
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library Updates, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Mother Goose and Other Earth Tales.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.