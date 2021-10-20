TUE | October 19

10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms” Richard Powers will discuss his new book Bewilderment.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

FEATURED IMAGE: 5 PM “Epicenter” Get ready for flood season! (Photo by Get ready for flood season! (Photo by Jonas Ferlin from Pexels.)

6:30 PM “Music with Professor Kozmo” A selection from the KWMR music library.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” Graham Patterson in the house.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | October 20 – Pledge Drive

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Dance Palace Planning Process, Ernesto Aguilar from KQED, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Mother Goose and Other Earth Tales.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.

4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations” Lyons filmer chats with folks from the Mesa Refuge about Susan Tillet’s retirement, and their recent remodel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs for West Marin.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM "Sonic Sunspots" with Tony Palmer. THU | October 21

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Exec. Dir. Elece Hempel Petaluma People Services; Artist Kathryn LeMieux.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Right Now” It’s almost Halloween…spooky stories from neighbors & friends…

12 PM “Commonweal” New content from our partners at the New School. Ethan Nadelmann & Steve Heilig.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Nancy Vayhinger.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Miranda Darley, local surfer/fisherperson, Martha Walters, environmental scientist oppose GGNRA proposed parking fees.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Chill in the bunkhouse with Shorty!

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TK2 and Ant playing great tunes. It’s Tigger time!

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI | October 22

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The Scarlet Letter!

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Music for the Peace of Westphalia, 1648.

4 PM “The French Touch” French pop and more with host Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha is back from her time in jail!

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Neil Dickman hosting.