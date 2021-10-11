📻 Upcoming Shows: Oct 12-20 2021 (Pledge Drive!)
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Insurance in the time of wildfires.
6:30 PM “CHARLIE MORGAN MEMORIAL” Special program to honor the life of Charles Robert Morgan.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” Graham Patterson in the house.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | October 13 (PLEDGE DAY 7)
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Indivisible West Marin, Fire Safety, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Mother Goose and Other Earth Tales.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
FEATURED IMAGE: Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One” (Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels)
2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.
4 PM “Point Reyes Books” Robin Wall Kimmerer
5 PM “Epicenter” Fire insurance.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | October 14 (PLEDGE DAY 8)
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artel.
12 PM “Let’s Talk” KWMR’s West Marin call in talk show.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads to you.
5 PM “Epicenter” Bolinas Community Land Trust.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Amanda and Mike intersperse begging for money with honky tonk and other country music.
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly with the country music that you crave.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | October 15 (PLEDGE DAY 9)
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads the LAST installment of E.M. Forster’s “Howards End?”
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Janet Robbins hosts “Classical Friday'”: Music by Bach, Handel, Haydn & Mendelssohn.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!
7 PM “Night Flight” Put those tray tables up and no reclining seats.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio”SAT | October 16 (PLEDGE DAY 10)
9 AM “Airwaves” Interviews conducted by Raul Gallyot.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Can you say, “Aloha?” I can. With Susanna Henderson.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” A celebration of Celtic music.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | October 17 (PLEDGE DAY 11)
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s the 3rd Semi-Annual Record Chart Shoot Out between London and San Francisco for June 1965, with a special guest!
6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star” Hosted by Jesse Lumb.
8 PM “Mind Reader” With DJ Jessica.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio.
MON | October 18 (PLEDGE DAY 12)
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus with “Nature Notebook” with Loretta Farley.
9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Dewey Livingston chats about the beginning orchards in Marin followed by Samantha Dorsey of McEvoy Ranch.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” New Book! “Changing Season: A Father, A Daughter, A Family Farm” by David Masumoto with Nikiko Masumoto.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Bashment Radio” Reggae on the airwaves!
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” With host Peter Martinelli.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | October 19 (PLEDGE DAY 13)
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms” Produced and hosted by Chris Desser.
11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music of Brazil.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “Music with Professor Kozmo”
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | October 20 (PLEDGE – LAST DAY!!)
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Mother Goose and Other Earth Tales.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.