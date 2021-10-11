TUE | October 12 (PLEDGE DAY 6)

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Insurance in the time of wildfires.

6:30 PM “CHARLIE MORGAN MEMORIAL” Special program to honor the life of Charles Robert Morgan.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” Graham Patterson in the house.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | October 13 (PLEDGE DAY 7)

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Indivisible West Marin, Fire Safety, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Mother Goose and Other Earth Tales.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

FEATURED IMAGE: Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One” (Photo by “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One” (Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels)

2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.

4 PM “Point Reyes Books” Robin Wall Kimmerer

5 PM “Epicenter” Fire insurance.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM "Sonic Sunspots" with Tony Palmer. THU | October 14 (PLEDGE DAY 8)

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artel.

12 PM “Let’s Talk” KWMR’s West Marin call in talk show.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads to you.

5 PM “Epicenter” Bolinas Community Land Trust.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Amanda and Mike intersperse begging for money with honky tonk and other country music.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly with the country music that you crave.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI | October 15 (PLEDGE DAY 9)

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads the LAST installment of E.M. Forster’s “Howards End?”

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Janet Robbins hosts “Classical Friday'”: Music by Bach, Handel, Haydn & Mendelssohn.

4 PM “The French Touch” French pop and more with host Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Night Flight” Put those tray tables up and no reclining seats.