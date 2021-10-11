Tonight at 6:30 PM we are holding an “on air” memorial for Charlie Morgan. When it is safe to convene we can all join together to remember the many who have passed that we could not honor in person. A radio memorial for Chazmo is fitting. KWMR was a big part of his life, and the station was very beloved to him. This memorial will happen one day shy of what would have been Charlie’s 73rd birthday. Way too soon.

We thank the many people who have submitted song requests, wrote lovely tributes to Charlie to be read, or recorded something for airplay. We will be bringing all of this to you in his Tuesday night 6:30 PM slot tonight. It seems quite fitting that Charlie’s beloved SF Giants baseball team would be playing for the National League Division Championship at the very same time. Might I suggest two radios going at the same time?

You can stream KWMR here to listen live: KWMR STREAM click on the “Listen Now.”

You can join other contributors who have put up Challenge Grants for Charlie’s Memorial. George and Sheri Clyde, Kathy Maxwell, Alexandra Morgan and Rick Samuels, and Muriel and Walter Murch. Please join these generous donors by pledging your support for this programming HERE.

Charlie Morgan. photo: Jubal Leierer

We are in day six of a fourteen day drive. And as Charlie would like to say “Put your hands on the radio!” We are grateful for the many contributions in Charlie’s memory to KWMR, and hope that we can do the man proud during this memorial. It is his family’s wish that it be part of the fundraiser for his beloved radio station.

Man, it’s hard to keep a dry eye when writing this

Ok, get it together Amanda!

I’ll be wearing my Chazmo t-shirt for sure tomorrow! Miss you buddy.



Jesse Lumb and Amanda Eichstaedt model the Chazmo t-shirts. More colors and styles available.

Have you secured your Charlie Morgan T-shirt? They are being sold at cost on the KWMR Store.