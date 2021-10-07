📻 Upcoming Shows: Oct 5-13 2021 (Pledge Drive!)
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Insurance in the time of wildfires.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” Graham Patterson in the house.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | October 6
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Updates from West Marin Senior Services, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Mother Goose and Other Earth Tales.
FEATURED IMAGE: 11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.
4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations”
5 PM “Epicenter” Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Greg Pirie, Marin County’s Environmental Health Service Director.
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | October 7 – PLEDGE
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Artist Tracy Ferron, founder of Life on Earth Art, whose showroom is located in downtown Petaluma.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Right Now” Hosted by Mia Johnson.
12 PM “Let’s Talk” KWMR’s West Marin call-in talk show.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Lyal Michel.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads to you.
5 PM “Epicenter” Ike Allen from the Point Reyes Light.
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Shorty spinning tunes and talking shop at KWMR.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 “in the house.”
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | October 8 – PLEDGE
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” PLEDGE DRIVE with autumnal musical selections.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha LIVE has curated these tunes especially for you!
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio”SAT | October 9 – PLEDGE
9 AM “Original Minds” Interviews conducted by Elia Haworth.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Desde La Bahia” World Music curated and hosted by Maria Marquez. Now announcing in English.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” A celebration of Celtic music with all your hosts.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | October 10 – PLEDGE
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” With your host Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Hosted by Grey Shepard.
8 PM “Do You Ever” Hosted by Alyssa Tanner.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio.
MON | October 11 – PLEDGE
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” All the good news with Dr. Joe.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” Reuse, recycle and buy responsibly. Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure.
9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Barbara Jean (BJ) Avery, Director of Sonoma County Herb Exchange in Sebastopol, part of Sonoma County Herb Association.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” New Book! “Changing Season: A Father, A Daughter, A Family Farm” by David Masumoto with Nikiko Masumoto.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Live music program hosted by Amanda and friends.
8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Produced and hosted by Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | October 12 – PLEDGE
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin. Reviews, readings, and a tune or two.
11 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “NOLA on the Faultline” Hosted by Mary Pepper.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “CHARLIE MORGAN MEMORIAL” Music, recorded messages, live phone calls, and written tributes to KWMR Founder and long-time Progammer who passed away.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | October 13 – PLEDGE
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library Updates, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Mother Goose and Other Earth Tales.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.