TUE | October 5

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Insurance in the time of wildfires.

6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” Graham Patterson in the house.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | October 6

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Updates from West Marin Senior Services, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Mother Goose and Other Earth Tales.

FEATURED IMAGE: 11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.

4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations”

5 PM “Epicenter” Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Greg Pirie, Marin County’s Environmental Health Service Director.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Insurance in the time of wildfires.Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.Graham Patterson in the house.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.Claire Peaslee, Updates from West Marin Senior Services, and thenMother Goose and Other Earth Tales.“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”French classical music produced by Emmanuel.Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Greg Pirie, Marin County’s Environmental Health Service Director.Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.with Tony Palmer. THU | October 7 – PLEDGE

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Artist Tracy Ferron, founder of Life on Earth Art, whose showroom is located in downtown Petaluma.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Right Now” Hosted by Mia Johnson.

12 PM “Let’s Talk” KWMR’s West Marin call-in talk show.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Lyal Michel.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads to you.

5 PM “Epicenter” Ike Allen from the Point Reyes Light.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Shorty spinning tunes and talking shop at KWMR.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 “in the house.”

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI | October 8 – PLEDGE

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” PLEDGE DRIVE with autumnal musical selections.

4 PM “The French Touch” French pop and more with host Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha LIVE has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.