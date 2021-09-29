✏️ September 28, 2021: “It’s almost here…”
Tuesday September 28, 2021
From the messy desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…
It’s a sign…
There is more to homegrown radio than your neighbors and friends making sounds over the airwaves. There is a fair amount of DIY action that happens around the radio station. And that spirit continues to this day.
KWMR’s Fall Pledge Drive is coming right up! It will run from October 7 – 20, 2021 a full 14 days to capture all the programming.
An early KWMR DIY banner that hangs in my office. photo: Amanda Eichstaedt
In 2012 several of us put our heads together and got this idea that we would make our own banners. We worked with Mara Nelson at Cover Girls, and she sewed up the 20 foot by 4 foot canvas banners, complete with brass grommets.
Then we painted them.
Clockwise: Wendy Shwartz and David Bunnett with banner ready to paint, finished banner, banner in Point Reyes Station, banner in Bolinas. Photos: Amanda Eichstaedt, Grey Shepard
Amanda and Waylon working on signs, Juju the dog supervising, Alyssa preps pledge signs. Photos: Amanda Eichstaedt and Alyssa Tanner
Just lay your eyes on these beauties!
A bounty of homegrown signs! photo: Amanda Eichstaedt
We had a few pledge drive signs, but in 2020 we decided we needed a few more, then in 2021 we made even more! And then we had an idea that there could be even more signs and we could repurpose the stands from our old golf sponsorship signs that were in storage. Our pals at Zenith Instant Printing in Novato got right on it, and now we have 75 of these beauties, and we want to know if you will host one for a few weeks during the pledge drive.
This could be in your yard! Want one? Let us know. photo: Amanda Eichstaedt
If you that sounds swell to you, just fill out this FORM and we will get that sign to you!
We are looking forward to our Pledge Drive, and we have some super fun premiums this time around. Stay tuned for next week when we reveal the goods!
p.s. KWMR is still seeking your contributions to be included in Charlie Morgan’s Memorial Show on Tuesday, October 12th. If you would like to be included please reach out to Amanda Eichstaedt and Jeff Manson. You can contribute in honor of Charlie Morgan HERE.