There is more to homegrown radio than your neighbors and friends making sounds over the airwaves. There is a fair amount of DIY action that happens around the radio station. And that spirit continues to this day.

KWMR’s Fall Pledge Drive is coming right up! It will run from October 7 – 20, 2021 a full 14 days to capture all the programming.



An early KWMR DIY banner that hangs in my office. photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

In 2012 several of us put our heads together and got this idea that we would make our own banners. We worked with Mara Nelson at Cover Girls, and she sewed up the 20 foot by 4 foot canvas banners, complete with brass grommets.

Then we painted them.



Clockwise: Wendy Shwartz and David Bunnett with banner ready to paint, finished banner, banner in Point Reyes Station, banner in Bolinas. Photos: Amanda Eichstaedt, Grey Shepard



Amanda and Waylon working on signs, Juju the dog supervising, Alyssa preps pledge signs. Photos: Amanda Eichstaedt and Alyssa Tanner

Just lay your eyes on these beauties!