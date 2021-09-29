📻 Upcoming Shows: Sept 28-Oct 6 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Voter registration day.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” Graham Patterson in the house.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | September 29
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, history with Dewey Livingston, “Slow and Say Hello” on the trails, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” “The Wright Question,” interview with Joy Harjo.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.
4 PM “Point Reyes Books”
5 PM “Epicenter” Melanie Gunn from Point Reyes National Seashore, and then Scott Webb from Turtle Island Restoration Network both discuss outcome of decision on General Management Plan Amendment.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | September 30
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artel.
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Recordings from The New School at Commonweal presentations.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Lyal Michel.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads to you.
5 PM “Epicenter” Kellen Dammann discusses Marin County’s Home Sustainability Webinar Series, going on now!
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Amanda and Mike play Buck and Merle, and a bunch of other stuff.
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Honky Tonk, Western, and Country classics with Owen and Smelley.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | October 1
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” The Symphonic Te Deum, from Bruckner to Walton.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!
7 PM “Night Flight” Hosted by Bill Steele. Window or aisle seat?
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio”
SAT | October 2
9 AM “Airwaves” Interviews conducted by Raul Gallyot.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
FEATURED IMAGE: 2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Just listen to those grass skirts rustling. Hosted by Susanna Henderson. Photo by Jess Loiterton from Pexels.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Hosted and produced by Joe Bly and Katie Marie.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | October 3
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s June 1965 in London; new hits from Dusty, Manfreds, Pretty Things and the “true” story behind the Jack O’Diamonds.
6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star”
8 PM “Mind Reader” Hosted and produced by DJ Jessica.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio.
MON | October 4
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus. Interview with Stinson Beach’s new Fire Chief Jesse Peri. Nature Notebook at 8:15 AM with Loretta Farley.
9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Learn about plant cousins manzanita and madrone with Pete Veilleux, owner of East Bay Wilds, CA natives nursery.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “Full Ecology: Repairing our Relationship with the Natural World” by Mary M. Clare & Gary Ferguson
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Take a walk with Amanda.
8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Produced and hosted by Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | October 5
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms” Hosted by Chris Desser – Pulitzer Prize winning author Richard Powers will discuss his new book “Bewilderment.”
11 AM “Questing: Where Is The Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Hosted and produced by Oscar Garcia da Rosa.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | October 6
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, SURJ Marin, West Marin Senior Services updates, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.