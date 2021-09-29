a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Voter registration day.Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.Graham Patterson in the house.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | September 29

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, history with Dewey Livingston, “Slow and Say Hello” on the trails, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” “The Wright Question,” interview with Joy Harjo.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.

4 PM “Point Reyes Books”

5 PM “Epicenter” Melanie Gunn from Point Reyes National Seashore, and then Scott Webb from Turtle Island Restoration Network both discuss outcome of decision on General Management Plan Amendment.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

THU | September 30

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artel.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Recordings from The New School at Commonweal presentations.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Lyal Michel.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads to you.

5 PM “Epicenter” Kellen Dammann discusses Marin County’s Home Sustainability Webinar Series, going on now!

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Amanda and Mike play Buck and Merle, and a bunch of other stuff.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Honky Tonk, Western, and Country classics with Owen and Smelley.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”

FRI | October 1

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” The Symphonic Te Deum, from Bruckner to Walton.