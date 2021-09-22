Thank you Anneke van der Veen

Anneke va der Veen came to KWMR in 2003 after moving to Point Reyes Station with her husband Steve Hadland. The two met working in an emergency room setting. Steve, a physician, and Anneke working to determine which branch of medicine she wanted to focus on as a nurse. Anneke loves psychodrama, and appreciated the visible trauma in the ER, where you could see immediately what needed fixing on a patient. She worked as an ER nurse for many years.



Steve Hadland and Anneke van der Veen in Studio A at KWMR. photo: Mia Johnson

After moving to Point Reyes Station, Anneke was looking around for ways to get involved in the community, and nothing was really “sticking.” She has always loved music, and after walking around the building several times, got the courage to enter KWMR where she was warmly welcomed by then Program Director Lyons Filmer. Lyons assured Anneke that her love of music would be enough and that she could learn the technical stuff while doing her programs. Lyons was right, and Anneke has been hosting classical music programs, especially the beloved “Morning Glory” on weekend mornings.



Morning Glory. photo: Mia Johnson

New Years in 2005 washed in with an atmospheric river that flooded much of West Marin, making roads impassible, and isolating villages from one another. Anneke was heading down to do her program, watching the centerline in the deluge, and then risking it all in deeper water to get to KWMR. She was successful, and was the only one here for hours, until Steve made his way down to assist. She sent him off to the public safety building to gather information that she could broadcast to listeners.

Anneke was born in Holland in the town of Zwolle and is the oldest of four. Her brother immigrated to Australia three months before Anneke immigrated to the United States in 1968 with her first husband. Anneke has three children and 5 grandchildren.

Anneke has decided to “take a break” from her program for the time being. It may be a full retirement from radio, but don’t think we won’t try to coax her back to the airwaves now and then. Anneke can be found out on Tomales Bay in her rowboat, or chatting with her friends over a Toby’s coffee, hiking our local trails, and she ventures OTH regularly to swim laps.

Her message to KWMR listeners is that we have a great community. Radio is necessary and valuable. Anneke is so proud of the station, especially the staff that weathered the Woodward Fire and the COVID pandemic this past year, and all of the wonderful volunteers.

She will miss doing her program but will stay connected to KWMR. Well, we sure hope so! Thank you for your many years of excellent stewardship of this amazing community resource.

Anneke says,”GO KWMR!”