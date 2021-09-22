📻 Upcoming Shows: Sept 21-29 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
FEATURED IMAGE: 5 PM “Epicenter” Kara Connors from Marin HHS on suicide prevention.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” Graham Patterson in the house.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | September 22
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Lynda Roberts, Marin County’s Registrar of Voters, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” NEW Amanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road, A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.
4 PM “Mesa Refuge” Peter Barnes has written a new book! David Morris in conversation with Peter.
5 PM “Epicenter” Jesse Peri from Stinson Beach Fire Protection District.
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | September 23
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Internationally recognized futurist, Rick Smyre, discusses “community transformation.”
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Right Now” Kellen Dammann discusses Marin County’s Home Sustainability Webinar Series, going on now!
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Recordings from The New School at Commonweal presentations.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Lyal Michel.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads to you.
5 PM “Epicenter” Christine Beekman from NPS.
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Shorty’s got some good tunes lined up for y’all.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” With TK2 and Ant.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio”SAT | September 25
9 AM “Original Minds” Charlie Docherty’s new exhibition of art inspired by 12 years of living all over the world, opens at Bolinas Museum.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Desde la Bahia” World music selections produced and hosted by Maria Marquez.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted by Lyons Filmer.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | September 26
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell and Bach”
6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Grey interviews Jazz guitar legend John McLaughlin – pioneer of jazz-rock fusion and Indian/western music.
8 PM “Do You Ever?” Alyssa Tanner jumps on a theme. Ride along!
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio.
MON | September 27
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news with Dr. Joe.
8:30 “Trash to Treasure” Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure on sustainability.
9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Learn about plant cousins manzanita and madrone with Pete Veilleux, owner of East Bay Wilds, CA natives nursery.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “Full Ecology: Repairing our Relationship with the Natural World” by Mary M. Clare & Gary Ferguson
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Take a walk with Amanda.
8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Produced and hosted by Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | September 28
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin – stories, reviews, and song.
11 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Tomales Bay to Chaco Canyon.” Hosted by Mary Pepper.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | September 29
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad” and then “Fish Tales.”
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.