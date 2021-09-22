TUE | September 21

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

FEATURED IMAGE: 5 PM “Epicenter” Kara Connors from Marin HHS on suicide prevention.

6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” Graham Patterson in the house.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | September 22

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Lynda Roberts, Marin County’s Registrar of Voters, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” NEW Amanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road, A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.

4 PM “Mesa Refuge” Peter Barnes has written a new book! David Morris in conversation with Peter.

5 PM “Epicenter” Jesse Peri from Stinson Beach Fire Protection District.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Internationally recognized futurist, Rick Smyre, discusses “community transformation.”

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Right Now” Kellen Dammann discusses Marin County’s Home Sustainability Webinar Series, going on now!

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Recordings from The New School at Commonweal presentations.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Lyal Michel.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads to you.

5 PM “Epicenter” Christine Beekman from NPS.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Shorty’s got some good tunes lined up for y’all.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” With TK2 and Ant.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” THU | September 23

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch” French pop and more with host Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.