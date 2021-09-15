TUE | September 14

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Agriculture and drought.

6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” Graham Patterson in the house.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Agriculture and drought.Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.Graham Patterson in the house.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. WED | September 15

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, “Litter Bugs Me” update, West Marin Response Team, Melanie Gunn from Point Reyes National Seashore, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” NEW Amanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road, A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.

4 PM “Point Reyes Books Hour” Recordings of author readings and interviews.

5 PM “Epicenter” Sara Robinson: Marin County’s Aging & Adult Services Age-Forward Coordinator.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | September 16

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artel.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Recordings from The New School at Commonweal presentations.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.

FEATURED IMAGE (from greenchange.net) 4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Fabrice Florin, founder and director of GreenChange.net, a nonprofit climate action network based in Marin, and lots more…

5 PM “Epicenter” Jennifer Blackman from the Bolinas Public Utility District.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Bakersfield Sound, and then some.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen bringing the country that you crave.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI | September 17

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Janet Robbins hosts music by Bach, Schumann, Haydn & Schubert, plus some beautiful voices.

4 PM “The French Touch” French pop and more with host Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Night Flight” Hosted by Bill Steele. Your ears might pop with the elevation.

9 PM “Chockablock” With your host Ryan Hett.

1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” With your host Ryan Hett.“Reverend Billy Radio” SAT | September 18

9 AM “Airwaves” Interviews of interest with Raul Gallyot.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Aloha and mahalo with Susanna Henderson.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Hosted by Joe Blye and Katie Marie.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson. SUN | September 19

7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s June 1965 in London with new records from The Rolling Stones and Them with Van Morrison, plus Yardbirds on the BBC.

6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star” Chill and enjoy some tunes and banter with Jesse Lumb.

8 PM “Mindreader” Hosted and produced by DJ Jessica.

10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio. MON | September 20

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Interview with Richard Heinberg regarding upcoming event at Commonweal.

9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Repeats of great archives.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “Full Ecology: Repairing our Relationship with the Natural World” by Mary M. Clare & Gary Ferguson

11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Lora Templeton is a social media editor & writer advocating for sustainable tourism, viticulture and agriculture.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Monday Mix”: Bashment Radio in the house! Reggae.

8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” A box of 45s and a love of the oldies.

12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright. TUE | September 21

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Enthusiasms” Chris Desser in conversation with Kris Tompkins.

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil.” Hosted and produced by Oscar Garcia da Rosa.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “In the Wind” Produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. WED | September 22

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad” and then “Fish Tales.”

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.

Click here to listen live