TUE  |  September 14

4 PM¬†“Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Agriculture and drought.

6:30 PM “In the Wind”¬†Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange”¬†With Djimi G.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight”¬†Graham Patterson in the house.

Midnight¬†12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”¬†French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.Agriculture and drought.Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.¬†Graham Patterson in the house.¬†French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. WED¬† |¬† September 15

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, “Litter Bugs Me” update, West Marin Response Team, Melanie Gunn from Point Reyes National Seashore, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club”¬†NEW¬†Amanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road, A People‚Äôs History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad”¬†Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM¬†“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection”¬†French classical music produced by Emmanuel.

4 PM “Point Reyes Books Hour”¬†Recordings of author readings and interviews.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Sara Robinson: Marin County’s Aging & Adult Services Age-Forward Coordinator.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer. THU¬† | September 16

8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬†Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬†Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk”¬†Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artel.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations”¬†Recordings from The New School at Commonweal presentations.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”¬†Hosted by John Levy.

FEATURED IMAGE (from greenchange.net) 4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Fabrice Florin, founder and director of GreenChange.net, a nonprofit climate action network based in Marin, and lots more…

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Jennifer Blackman from the Bolinas Public Utility District.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond”¬†Bakersfield Sound, and then some.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches”¬†Smelley and Owen bringing the country that you crave.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic¬†Era”¬† With the Hermit” FRI¬† | September 17

8 AM “Cultivating Place”¬†Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Spirit and Mind”¬†Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.

11 AM “Reveal”¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact”¬†Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Janet Robbins hosts music by Bach, Schumann, Haydn & Schubert, plus some beautiful voices.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†French pop and more with host Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Night Flight”¬†Hosted by Bill Steele. Your ears might pop with the elevation.

9 PM “Chockablock”¬†With your host Ryan Hett.

1 AM Saturday¬†“Reverend Billy Radio” With your host Ryan Hett.¬†“Reverend Billy Radio” SAT¬† |¬† September 18

9 AM “Airwaves”¬†Interviews of interest with Raul Gallyot.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown”¬†Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling”¬†Aloha and mahalo with Susanna Henderson.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village”¬†Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic”¬†Hosted by Joe Blye and Katie Marie.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove”¬†Hosted by Rick Clark.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function”¬†Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson. SUN¬† |¬† September 19

7 AM “Sunday Baroque”¬†A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days”¬†Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm”¬†Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg”¬†It’s June 1965 in London with new records from The Rolling Stones and Them with Van Morrison, plus Yardbirds on the BBC.

6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star”¬†Chill and enjoy some tunes and banter with Jesse Lumb.

8 PM “Mindreader”¬†¬†Hosted and produced by DJ Jessica.

10 PM “LA Theatreworks”¬†Theatre recorded with stars for radio. MON¬† |¬† September 20

8 AM “With Eyes Open”¬†Interview with Richard Heinberg regarding upcoming event at Commonweal.

9 AM “In The Coastal Garden”¬†Repeats of great archives.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace”¬† “Full Ecology: Repairing our Relationship with the Natural World” by Mary M. Clare & Gary Ferguson

11 AM “Epicenter”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers”¬†Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”¬†Lora Templeton is a social media editor & writer advocating for sustainable tourism, viticulture and agriculture.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio”¬†Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Monday Mix”: Bashment Radio¬†in the house! Reggae.

8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox”¬†A box of 45s and a love of the oldies.

12 AM “Deep Waking”¬†Produced by Anthony Wright. TUE¬†|¬† September 21

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show”¬†Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves”¬†Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Enthusiasms”¬†Chris Desser in conversation with Kris Tompkins.

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path”¬†Hosted by Jane Mickelson.

12 PM “On Being”¬†with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire”¬†Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM¬†“Contacto Brasil.”¬†Hosted and produced by Oscar Garcia da Rosa.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “In the Wind”¬†Produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM¬†“Megalomedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM¬†“Music Till Midnight”¬†with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬†French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. WED |¬† September 22

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates,¬†Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad”¬†and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,”¬†“Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection”¬†Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors”¬†Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tones.

Click here to listen live