Local DEI Events: Fall 2021
KWMR is part of the West Marin Together Equity Group. Click here to learn about the West Marin Nonprofits Equity Statement. Seasonally we’ll be posting resources and events related to DEI and Antiracism, on KWMR.org.
RECENT EVENT
Recent event series: “Special Presentation: Climate and Race Equity.”
Presented by: West Marin Fund, hosted by Ana Perez.
Watch the event archives:
Climate and Race Equity Meeting #1 — July 22, 2021
Climate and Race Equity Meeting #2 — Aug 27, 2021
Event: “Juneteenth in West Marin: A Celebration of Freedom”
When: Sunday September 12th, 3 PM
Where: In person, San Geronimo Valley Community Center
Tickets: Here
Presented by: San Geronimo Valley Community Center
Event: “Demystifying Affordable Housing Through A Racial Justice Lens”
When: Saturday September 18th, 2 PM
Where: Online
Sign up: Register here
Presented by: SURJ Marin
About:
“In the first part of this online film and conversation series, we’ll watch the PBS series, Race: The Power of an Illusion, episode 3: ‘The House We Live In.’ Join a panel of speakers who have worked on the front lines to open up pathways for those traditionally shut out of affordable housing in the Bay Area.”
Event: “Building Bridges Beyond Bias”
When: Four Wednesdays, 6:30-8 PM: Sept 22, Oct 6, Oct 20, Nov 3.
Where: Online
Sign up: Register here
Presented by: Marin County Free Library and Age Forward Marin
About: “A Four-Part Series Designed to Gain Understanding and Foster Awareness Through Conversation and Connection.”