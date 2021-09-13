Event: “Demystifying Affordable Housing Through A Racial Justice Lens”

When: Saturday September 18th, 2 PM

Where: Online

Sign up: Register here

Presented by: SURJ Marin

About:

“In the first part of this online film and conversation series, we’ll watch the PBS series, Race: The Power of an Illusion, episode 3: ‘The House We Live In.’ Join a panel of speakers who have worked on the front lines to open up pathways for those traditionally shut out of affordable housing in the Bay Area.”

Event: “Building Bridges Beyond Bias”

When: Four Wednesdays, 6:30-8 PM: Sept 22, Oct 6, Oct 20, Nov 3.

Where: Online

Sign up: Register here

Presented by: Marin County Free Library and Age Forward Marin

About: “A Four-Part Series Designed to Gain Understanding and Foster Awareness Through Conversation and Connection.”