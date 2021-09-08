📻 Upcoming Shows: Sept 7-15 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Jim Fazackerley Interviews Stefan Parnay – Agriculture Commissioner for County of Marin.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | September 8
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee and Amanda discuss the weather, Indivisible West Marin, Ladi Asgil from Marin Agricultural Land Trust, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” NEW Amanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road, A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection”
4 PM “Point Reyes Books Hour” Recordings of author readings and interviews.
5 PM “Epicenter” Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Matthew Hymel, Chief Administration Officer for Marin County.
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | September 9
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Ted Wright founder of San Geronimo Valley Community Center’s Peace Festival discusses the UN’s International Peace Day.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Right Now” Hosted by Mia Johnson.
12 PM “Let’s Talk” Participate with the hosts discussing various topics.
FEATURED IMAGE: 1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Books read to you by Howard Dillon.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Hunker down and listen to Shorty’s great selections.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2!
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | September 10
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio”SAT | September 11
9 AM “Original Minds” In depth interviews with Elia Haworth.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Desde La Bahia” World music curated for you by Maria Marquez.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “The Celtic Universe”
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | September 12
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock & Jazz Place” A mix of Rock, Jazz and Fusion: Dave Mason to McCoy Tyne to Alice Cooper to Hiromi.
8 PM “Do You Ever?” NEW Hosted by Alyssa Tanner.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio.
MON | September 13
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Good news and no politics with Dr. Joe.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure on Zero Waste and other topics.
9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Rebecca Burgess and workshop teachers at Fibershed Learning Center: Judy Pettite, Remeko Berreman, Charlie Kennard.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “Full Ecology: Repairing our Relationship with the Natural World” by Mary M. Clare & Gary Ferguson
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Nanci Griffith special.
8:30 PM “Sessions from Chicken Point” Hosted by Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | September 14
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
11 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “From Tomales to Chaco Canyon with Uncle Mim” Hosted by Mary Pepper.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | September 15
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad” and then “Fish Tales.”
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.