TUE | September 7

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Jim Fazackerley Interviews Stefan Parnay – Agriculture Commissioner for County of Marin.

6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | September 8

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee and Amanda discuss the weather, Indivisible West Marin, Ladi Asgil from Marin Agricultural Land Trust, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” NEW Amanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road, A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection”

4 PM “Point Reyes Books Hour” Recordings of author readings and interviews.

5 PM “Epicenter” Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Matthew Hymel, Chief Administration Officer for Marin County.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Jim Fazackerley Interviews Stefan Parnay – Agriculture Commissioner for County of Marin.Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.Claire Peaslee and Amanda discuss the weather, Indivisible West Marin, Ladi Asgil from Marin Agricultural Land Trust, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and thenAmanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road, A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.Weekly Spanish language program.“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”Recordings of author readings and interviews.Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Matthew Hymel, Chief Administration Officer for Marin County.Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.with Tony Palmer. THU | September 9

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Ted Wright founder of San Geronimo Valley Community Center’s Peace Festival discusses the UN’s International Peace Day.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Right Now” Hosted by Mia Johnson.

12 PM “Let’s Talk” Participate with the hosts discussing various topics.

FEATURED IMAGE: 1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Books read to you by Howard Dillon.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Hunker down and listen to Shorty’s great selections.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2!

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI | September 10

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch” French pop and more with host Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.