📻 Upcoming Shows: Aug 31-Sept 8 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Dr. Matt Willis’ updates to Marin County Board of Supervisors.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | September 1
FEATURED IMAGE: 8 AM “Swimming Upstream” SURJ Marin, Senior Services Update, Mia Johnson and Mark Switzer communicate with Amanda (Take the survey at westmarincommunication.com.), Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” NEW Amanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road, A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection”
4 PM “Point Reyes Books Hour” Recordings of author readings and interviews.
5 PM “Epicenter” Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation with Matthew Hymel, Chief Administration Officer for Marin County.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.THU | September 2
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artel.
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Recordings from The New School at Commonweal events.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Lyal Michel.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Books read to you by Howard Dillon.
5 PM “Epicenter” Ike Allen from the Point Reyes Light in conversation with Jeffrey Manson.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Sounds from west of Tehachapi Pass and beyond.
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Johnny Paycheck, anyone?
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”FRI | September 3
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!
7 PM “Night Flight” Tray tables and seat backs in their upright position…or not.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio”SAT | September 4
9 AM “Airwaves” Raul Gallyot hosts. Live and archived interviews.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Surf’s up! Why not join Susanna Henderson on the lanai.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” With Joe Bly and Katie Marie.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.SUN | September 5
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s June 1965 in London with new records from The Yardbirds, Spencer Davis Group and Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders.
6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Store” Hosted by Jesse Lumb.
8 PM “Mind Reader” Hosted by DJ Jessica.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio.MON | September 6
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus with “Nature Notebook” by Loretta Farley.
9 AM “Cultivating Place”
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “Full Ecology: Repairing our Relationship with the Natural World” by Mary M. Clare & Gary Ferguson
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” “Bashment Radio” Reggae!
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” With Peter Martinelli.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | September 7
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” How far would you go to find the 1st Cinderella? Fay Beauchamp went to the other side of the world!
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music of South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | September 8
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, West Marin Senior Services,” Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad” and then “Fish Tales.”
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.