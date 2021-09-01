Voice



Studio A mics at KWMR. photo: Alyssa Tanner

KWMR is doing some organizing and planning to be sure that we are in tip top shape so that we can continue to be West Marin’s local radio station. We are not going through a rebranding exercise, nor do we have any huge plans to make extreme changes at the radio station. Mostly we want to be sure that we are doing our work efficiently. Using data when we have it to make good decisions, and making sure that all procedures are mapped out.

There is some institutional navel gazing that goes along with things like this. That type of activity isn’t something that happens in the normal course of broadcasting, wrangling volunteers, or doing emergency broadcasting, but it’s important to do it.

A lot of community radio stations say that they are the “voice of the community.” This came up recently in a discussion regarding KWMR, and it was questioned. Rightly so. Each individual person has their own voice, and a well-meaning nonprofit radio station cannot speak for all. As I have been pondering this, I believe that KWMR is more of a place to “give voice” to people. The ability to “give voice,” and to actually have a door that is open, is another sticking point. Since we rely on volunteers, the voices that you are more likely to hear or those of people who have the time and resources to volunteer. Something to ponder.

Another point of conversation is whether a radio station can ever be truly neutral. While KWMR as an organization does not take a position on any specific issues, we are not neutral. For example, it is impossible to be neutral about racial injustice.

One way that we can gather more voices is to venture out into the community, rather than waiting for folks to walk through the door. We have a goal of doing more of that over in the future. This has become slightly more difficult do to the pandemic, but where there is a will, there is always a way.

If you have input on what KWMR is doing, we would love to hear it. In fact here is a handy form that you can fill out to provide us with insights as we venture forward.

Thank you for tuning in, reading the newsletter, and for your financial support. If you have not supported KWMR recently, why not do it now? You can do that right HERE.