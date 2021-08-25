TUE | August 24

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

FEATURED IMAGE: 5 PM “Epicenter” Jim Fazackerley interviews MMWD Board Pres. Cynthia. Kohler

6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | August 25

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Dewey Livingston History Segment, Interview with Chris Brown and Kathleen Cutter from the Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” NEW Amanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road, A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” French artists like BERTHOLLET, GRIMAUD, VEXO, LABEQUE, MENET, GALLOIS, ENTREMONT, LAGOYA, CAPUCON, ANDRE and more…

4 PM “Point Reyes Books Hour” Recordings of author readings and interviews.

5 PM “Epicenter” Dr. Karin Shavelson MarinHealth on Delta Variant.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.Claire Peaslee, Dewey Livingston History Segment, Interview with Chris Brown and Kathleen Cutter from the Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and thenAmanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road, A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.Weekly Spanish language program.“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”French artists like BERTHOLLET, GRIMAUD, VEXO, LABEQUE, MENET, GALLOIS, ENTREMONT, LAGOYA, CAPUCON, ANDRE and more…Recordings of author readings and interviews.Dr. Karin Shavelson MarinHealth on Delta Variant.Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.with Tony Palmer. THU | August 26

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Writer, journalist Lauren Cochran on “Stories Behind the Fashion Classics”. Lisa Rosemann on a journey through cancer.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Right Now” Hosted by Mia Johnson.

12 PM “Let’s Talk” Join Steven Hurwitz and friends on the airwaves to discuss various topics.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Books read to you by Howard Dillon.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Put your feet up and chew on a blade of grass.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” For reals! TK2 and Ant.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI | August 27

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Michael Nagler and Stephanie Van Hook.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch” French pop and more with host Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.