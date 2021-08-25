📻 Upcoming Shows: Aug 24-Sept 1 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
FEATURED IMAGE: 5 PM “Epicenter” Jim Fazackerley interviews MMWD Board Pres. Cynthia. Kohler
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | August 25
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Dewey Livingston History Segment, Interview with Chris Brown and Kathleen Cutter from the Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” NEW Amanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road, A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” French artists like BERTHOLLET, GRIMAUD, VEXO, LABEQUE, MENET, GALLOIS, ENTREMONT, LAGOYA, CAPUCON, ANDRE and more…
4 PM “Point Reyes Books Hour” Recordings of author readings and interviews.
5 PM “Epicenter” Dr. Karin Shavelson MarinHealth on Delta Variant.
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | August 26
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Writer, journalist Lauren Cochran on “Stories Behind the Fashion Classics”. Lisa Rosemann on a journey through cancer.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Right Now” Hosted by Mia Johnson.
12 PM “Let’s Talk” Join Steven Hurwitz and friends on the airwaves to discuss various topics.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Books read to you by Howard Dillon.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Put your feet up and chew on a blade of grass.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” For reals! TK2 and Ant.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | August 27
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Michael Nagler and Stephanie Van Hook.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio”SAT | August 28
9 AM “Original Minds” Involved interviews with fascinating guests. Hosted by Elia Haworth.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Desde la Bahia” World music curated by Maria Marquez.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted by Loretta Farley.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | August 29
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Grey will be focusing on tunes where the Guitar just talks and tell stories
8 PM “Mind Reader” Hosted by DJ Jessica.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio.
MON | August 30
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Good news and encouraging information with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.
9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” New book! “Full Ecology: Repairing our Relationship with the Natural World” by Mary M. Clare & Gary Ferguson
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Special! Nanci Griffith remembered.
8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” With Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | August 31
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
11 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthonly Wright.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music of South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | September 1
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, West Marin Senior Services,” Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad” and then “Fish Tales.”
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.