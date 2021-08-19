📻 Upcoming Shows: Aug 17-25 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Owen Clapp on affordable housing in San Geronimo Valley.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
8:30 PM " Megalomedia Melange" With Djimi G.
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Kerry Livingston from Marin County Free Library, Tomales Founders Day is ON!, Welcom to MALT’s new ED, Thane Kreiner, PhD, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” NEW Amanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road, A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” French artists like BERTHOLLET, GRIMAUD, VEXO, LABEQUE, MENET, GALLOIS, ENTREMONT, LAGOYA, CAPUCON, ANDRE and more…
4 PM “Point Reyes Books Hour” Recordings of author readings and interviews.
5 PM “Epicenter” Dr. Karin Shavelson MarinHealth on Delta Variant.
6:30 PM “West. County Prowl” Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | August 19
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artell.
12 PM “Enthusiasms” Morris Pearl and Erica Payne of Patriotic Millionaires will discuss the new book, Tax the Rich!
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Nancy Vayhinger.
4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Vickisa hosts Camellia Schinner from Rancho Compassion, along with a cameo appearance by Maria Muldaur.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Tunes from the source, plus extras.
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly with the country music you crave.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | August 20
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Works by Mendelssohn, Sibelius, Schumann and others. Hosted by Janet Robbins.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!
7 PM “Night Flight” Hosted by Bill Steele.
1 AM Saturday "Reverend Billy Radio"
9 AM “Airwaves” Host Raul Gallyot talks with interesting guests.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Aloha! Enjoy some music with Susanna Henderson.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” With Joe and Katie Marie from the high desert.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | August 22
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.
6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star” Hosted by Jesse Lumb.
8 PM “Mind Reader” Hosted by DJ Jessica.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio.
MON | August 23
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus and “Nature Notebook” with Loretta Farley.
9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Hosted and produced by Creta Pullen.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” New book! “Full Ecology: Repairing our Relationship with the Natural World” by Mary M. Clare & Gary Ferguson
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix: Bashment Radio” With DJ Zelus and DJ Omatic.
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” With Peter Martinelli.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | August 24
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music of South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | August 25
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, West Marin Senior Services,” Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad” and then “Fish Tales.”
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.