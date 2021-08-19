TUE | August 17

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Owen Clapp on affordable housing in San Geronimo Valley.

6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | August 18

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Kerry Livingston from Marin County Free Library, Tomales Founders Day is ON!, Welcom to MALT’s new ED, Thane Kreiner, PhD, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” NEW Amanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road, A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” French artists like BERTHOLLET, GRIMAUD, VEXO, LABEQUE, MENET, GALLOIS, ENTREMONT, LAGOYA, CAPUCON, ANDRE and more…

4 PM “Point Reyes Books Hour” Recordings of author readings and interviews.

5 PM “Epicenter” Dr. Karin Shavelson MarinHealth on Delta Variant.

6:30 PM “West. County Prowl” Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Owen Clapp on affordable housing in San Geronimo Valley.Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.Kerry Livingston from Marin County Free Library, Tomales Founders Day is ON!, Welcom to MALT’s new ED, Thane Kreiner, PhD, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and thenAmanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road, A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.Weekly Spanish language program.“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”French artists like BERTHOLLET, GRIMAUD, VEXO, LABEQUE, MENET, GALLOIS, ENTREMONT, LAGOYA, CAPUCON, ANDRE and more…Recordings of author readings and interviews.Dr. Karin Shavelson MarinHealth on Delta Variant.Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.with Tony Palmer. THU | August 19

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artell.

12 PM “Enthusiasms” Morris Pearl and Erica Payne of Patriotic Millionaires will discuss the new book, Tax the Rich!

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Nancy Vayhinger.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Vickisa hosts Camellia Schinner from Rancho Compassion, along with a cameo appearance by Maria Muldaur.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Tunes from the source, plus extras.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly with the country music you crave.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI | August 20

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Works by Mendelssohn, Sibelius, Schumann and others. Hosted by Janet Robbins.

4 PM “The French Touch” French pop songs for the summer, at the beach and on the dance floor.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Night Flight” Hosted by Bill Steele.