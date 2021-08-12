To Do List (Yours)

A while back I wrote a column about my to do lists. I’m a yellow pad kind of a gal. I prefer the narrow ruled 8 1/2 x 11 (not legal). Unlike my to do lists, the one I’m about to make for you is completely optional.

Allow me to elaborate a bit on each of these optional “to do” items.

Mia Johnson who works here at KWMR has been working very hard on the West Marin Communication Survey project. We would all be glad if you live and or work in West Marin if you could take this quick survey. Don’t you just love a quick survey? Click HERE to participate. More info below in this newsletter.

Last week we requested your stories (spoken or written) and your song requests to be included in Charlie Morgan’s memorial show that will be on Tuesday, October 12th. So many people walked up to me last week and said, “What a shock about Charlie Morgan.” Then they would say (and I mean every single damn person), “He would always remember my birthday and my sign.” He was the birthday master! Please send audio files to Jeff Manson (programming@kwmr.org), and written or song requests to me, Amanda Eichstaedt (amanda@kwmr.org). A beautiful obituary written by Charlie’s family can be read HERE. As Charlie would have liked, you can make a contribution to KWMR HERE.