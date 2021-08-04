We are working with Charlie Morgan’s family to arrange a “Radio Memorial” to be held on Tuesday, October 12th, starting at 6:30 PM. You may submit your thoughts about Charlie in the following ways:

Email something to be read on the air by someone amanda@kwmr.org

Record a “voice memo” on your phone and email it programming@kwmr.org

You can call 415-663-8068, X105 and leave a voice mail that we can use on the memorial show.

You can request a song on honor of Charlie HERE.

Use the tool below to record a message:

All voices and thoughts welcome. We will work the material that is submitted into the program for the evening. We look forward to hearing from you.

RIP Chazmo.