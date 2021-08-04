Memorial for Charlie Morgan
We are working with Charlie Morgan’s family to arrange a “Radio Memorial” to be held on Tuesday, October 12th, starting at 6:30 PM. You may submit your thoughts about Charlie in the following ways:
- Email something to be read on the air by someone amanda@kwmr.org
- Record a “voice memo” on your phone and email it programming@kwmr.org
- You can call 415-663-8068, X105 and leave a voice mail that we can use on the memorial show.
- You can request a song on honor of Charlie HERE.
- Use the tool below to record a message:
All voices and thoughts welcome. We will work the material that is submitted into the program for the evening. We look forward to hearing from you.
RIP Chazmo.