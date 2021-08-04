Tip This Show Donate
Listen
Back to live
 
Latest News 

Memorial for Charlie Morgan

KWMRadmin

We are working with Charlie Morgan’s family to arrange a “Radio Memorial” to be held on Tuesday, October 12th, starting at 6:30 PM. You may submit your thoughts about Charlie in the following ways:

  • Email something to be read on the air by someone amanda@kwmr.org
  • Record a “voice memo” on your phone and email it programming@kwmr.org
  • You can call 415-663-8068, X105 and leave a voice mail that we can use on the memorial show.
  • You can request a song on honor of Charlie HERE.
  • Use the tool below to record a message:
Send a voice message via SpeakPipe

All voices and thoughts welcome. We will work the material that is submitted into the program for the evening. We look forward to hearing from you.

RIP Chazmo.