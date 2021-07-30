📻 Upcoming Shows: July 27-Aug 4 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” County updates with Jeff Manson.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | July 28
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee from the road, Lt. Brennan Collins on “National Night Out,” history with Dewey Livingston, Interview with author Staci Druillard, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” French composers whose name starts by the letter “D”. How many can you name? Email to FrenchTouchKWMR@gmail.com
4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations”
5 PM “Epicenter”: Dennis Rodoni with county employees.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.THU | July 29
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Hypnotherapist, Greg Turner, of the North Bay Hypnotherapy Office in Novato, discusses all things hypnotherapy.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Right Now” Hosted by Mia Johnson.
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations”
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday – Magical Harmonies” Hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Tea Time Books” Reading by Howard Dillon.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Enjoy some tunes with Shorty.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” With Ant and TK2.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | July 30
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins read’s “Howards End”. E.M. Forster’s perceptive, romantic novel, set in early 20th century England.
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak. The Battle of the Te Deums.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New! SAT | July 31
9 AM “Original Minds” Hosted by Elia Haworth.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Desde La Bahia” Hosted by Maria Marquez.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” hosted by Loretta Farley.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson, formerly Jeffry.SUN | August 1
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted and produced by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Music of the late unsung hero bass player of Fusion: Rick Laird. Mahavishnu Orchestra and more.
8 PM “Mind Reader” Hosted by DJ Jessica.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio.
MON | August 2
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news with Dr. Joe.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” with Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure.
9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.
FEATURED IMAGE: 10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “The Hidden World of the Fox” by ecologist Adele Brand. Photo by Gabriele Brancati from Pexels.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Dreams is the theme. Hmmm, dreamy tunes.
8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Hosted and produced by Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | August 3
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” With your host Neshama Franklin.
11 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “From Tomales to Chaco” Stories and songs from the road, hosted by Mary Pepper.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Dr. Jillian Horton- author of best selling memoir We Are All Just Perfectly Fine, about physician burnout. Host Jim Fazackerley.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | August 4
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, West Marin Senior Services,” Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad” and then “Fish Tales.”
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Obscures French composers: DECAUX – BOELY – SXHMITT – DUPONT – SAMAZEUIILH – JADIN – BONIS – BACRI – FERROUD & others.
5 PM “Epicenter” Superviser Dennis Rodoni with Marin Budget 101.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.