FRI¬† | July 30 8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬† Great information on cooking and food preparation. 9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” ¬†Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬† Janet Robbins read’s “Howards End”. E.M. Forster’s perceptive, romantic novel, set in early 20th century England. 11 AM “Reveal” ¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists. 12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬† Hosted and produced by David Barsamian. 1 PM “Making Contact”¬†Repeat from Monday 1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬† Current topics of interest. 2 PM “Classical Friday”¬† Hosted by Chris Salak.¬†The Battle of the Te Deums.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†Produced by Emmanuel in Studio LL.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Bring It On Home”¬†Hosted by Neil Dickman.

MON  |  August 2

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo”¬†Only the good news with Dr. Joe.

8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure”¬†with Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure.

9 AM “In The Coastal Garden”¬†Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.

FEATURED IMAGE: 10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “The Hidden World of the Fox” by ecologist Adele Brand. Photo by¬†Gabriele Brancati¬†from¬†Pexels.

11 AM “Epicenter”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers”¬†Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”

1 PM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio”¬†Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Monday Mix”¬†Dreams is the theme. Hmmm, dreamy tunes.

8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point”¬†Hosted and produced by Steve S.

12 AM “Deep Waking”¬†Produced by Anthony Wright.

TUE |  August 3

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show”¬†Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves”¬†Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John”¬†With your host Neshama Franklin.

11 AM “Attunement”¬†Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.

12 PM “On Being”¬†with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire”¬†Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM¬†“From Tomales to Chaco”¬†Stories and songs from the road, hosted by Mary Pepper.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Dr. Jillian Horton- author of best selling memoir We Are All Just Perfectly Fine, about physician burnout. Host Jim Fazackerley.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete”¬†Hosted by Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM¬†“Megalomedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬†French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED |  August 4

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library updates, West Marin Senior Services,”¬†Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad”¬†and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,”¬†“Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection”¬†Obscures French composers: DECAUX – BOELY – SXHMITT – DUPONT – SAMAZEUIILH – JADIN – BONIS – BACRI – FERROUD & others.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Superviser Dennis Rodoni with Marin Budget 101.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tones.