FRI | July 30 8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation. 9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins read’s “Howards End”. E.M. Forster’s perceptive, romantic novel, set in early 20th century England. 11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists. 12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian. 1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday 1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest. 2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak. The Battle of the Te Deums.

4 PM “The French Touch” Produced by Emmanuel in Studio LL.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.

MON | August 2

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news with Dr. Joe.

8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” with Madeline Hope and Buddy Faure.

9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.

FEATURED IMAGE: 10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “The Hidden World of the Fox” by ecologist Adele Brand. Photo by Gabriele Brancati from Pexels.

11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Dreams is the theme. Hmmm, dreamy tunes.

8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Hosted and produced by Steve S.

12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.

TUE | August 3

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” With your host Neshama Franklin.

11 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “From Tomales to Chaco” Stories and songs from the road, hosted by Mary Pepper.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Dr. Jillian Horton- author of best selling memoir We Are All Just Perfectly Fine, about physician burnout. Host Jim Fazackerley.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | August 4

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, West Marin Senior Services,” Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad” and then “Fish Tales.”

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Obscures French composers: DECAUX – BOELY – SXHMITT – DUPONT – SAMAZEUIILH – JADIN – BONIS – BACRI – FERROUD & others.

5 PM “Epicenter” Superviser Dennis Rodoni with Marin Budget 101.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.