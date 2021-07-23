TUE | July 20

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” County updates with Jeff Manson.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Hosted by Charlie Morgan.With Djimi G.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. WED | July 21

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Annemarie Russo and the Webstars from Marin County Free Library, interviews, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” Hosted by Emmanuel, produced in Studio LL.

4 PM “Point Reyes Books Presents”

5 PM “Epicenter”: Dennis Rodoni with county employees.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | July 22

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artel.

12 PM “Let’s Talk” Topic: Critical Race Theory

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday – Magical Harmonies” Hosted by Lyal Michel.

4 PM “Tea Time Books” Reading by Howard Dillon.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Honky Tonk, and then some with Amanda and Mike.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen bring the country you crave.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI | July 23

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

FEATURED IMAGE: 9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright. Image by Photo by meo from Pexels.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Philosophy Talk Special – Summer Reading.

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak Music of the Spheres: Glass and Hindemith.

4 PM “The French Touch” Produced by Emmanuel in Studio LL.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Night Flight” Buckle your seatbelt, and no smoking.