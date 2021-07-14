TUE | July 13

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call-in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Brent Ainsworth, County of Marin PIO.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | July 14

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee from the road, Indivisible West Marin, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” Produced by Emmanuel in Studio LL.

4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations” Lyons Filmer in conversation with current Mesa residents, Veronique d’Entremont and Perla Yasmeen Meléndez.

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call-in’s/recordings.Brent Ainsworth, County of Marin PIO.Hosted by Charlie Morgan.With Djimi G.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.Claire Peaslee from the road, Indivisible West Marin, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and thenWeekly Spanish language program.“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”Produced by Emmanuel in Studio LL.Lyons Filmer in conversation with current Mesa residents, Veronique d’Entremont and Perla Yasmeen Meléndez.District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.Hosted and produced by Mike VarleyLarry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.with Tony Palmer. THU | July 15

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Author, Craig Kolavo, dscusses his book titled “AWAKEN the Sleeping Giant” and how to awaken our innate powers.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

FEATURED IMAGE: 11:30 AM “Right Now” Ela Banerjee & Cliff Mayotte from ‘Voice of Witness’: amplifying voices impacted by— and fighting against—injustice. With host Mia Johnson.

12 PM “Enthusiasms” Peggy Knickerbocker will discuss Love Later On, her charming memoir. Karen Barbour who illustrated the book will join.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Vickisa’s guest today is Sky Road Webb, an advocate for Native Californians, a storyteller and keeper of native music and language.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Shorty’s back in the bunkhouse!

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2. It’s often Tigger time.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI | July 16

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday.

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Philosophers represented in Music.

4 PM “The French Touch” Hosted and produced by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Rock on with Neil Dickman.