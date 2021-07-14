📻 Upcoming Shows: July 13-21 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call-in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Brent Ainsworth, County of Marin PIO.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | July 14
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee from the road, Indivisible West Marin, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” Produced by Emmanuel in Studio LL.
4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations” Lyons Filmer in conversation with current Mesa residents, Veronique d’Entremont and Perla Yasmeen Meléndez.
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | July 15
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Author, Craig Kolavo, dscusses his book titled “AWAKEN the Sleeping Giant” and how to awaken our innate powers.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
FEATURED IMAGE: 11:30 AM “Right Now” Ela Banerjee & Cliff Mayotte from ‘Voice of Witness’: amplifying voices impacted by— and fighting against—injustice. With host Mia Johnson.
12 PM “Enthusiasms” Peggy Knickerbocker will discuss Love Later On, her charming memoir. Karen Barbour who illustrated the book will join.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Vickisa’s guest today is Sky Road Webb, an advocate for Native Californians, a storyteller and keeper of native music and language.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Shorty’s back in the bunkhouse!
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2. It’s often Tigger time.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | July 16
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday.
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Philosophers represented in Music.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Rock on with Neil Dickman.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New!SAT | July 17
9 AM “Original Minds” “Hosted by Elia Haworth.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Desde la Bahia” World music with Maria Marquez.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “Celtic Universe” Loretta Farley in the house.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson, formerly Jeffry.
SUN | July 18
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
11:30 AM “Special” Noteworthy readings for Independence Day with Gene Ptak.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To. Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Hosted by Grey Shepard.
8 PM “Mind Reader” Hosted by DJ Jessica.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio.
MON | July 19
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news, with Dr. Joe.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” Information on having a lighter touch on the earth, with Madeline Hope.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden”
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “The Hidden World of the Fox,” by ecologist Adele Brand.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview with representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter with Missy Will.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJs!
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Amanda brings you a themed music show. Figure it out by listening.
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Peter, Ant, and a box of 45s.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | July 20
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber are back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber for an extra hour this week!
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin, with stories, reviews and music.
11 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music of South America with Oscar Garcia da Rosa.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and public affairs.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | July 21
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad,” and then “Fish Tales.”
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “The French Connection” Classical Music with a French accent, presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
5 PM “Epicenter”: Rebroadcast of Dennis Rodoni’s interview with Laura Flanders.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.