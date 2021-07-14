Not just FM…

KWMR is fiercely proud of our FM transmission. That equipment up on the top of hills, the coveted license from the FCC, and our beloved frequencies – 90.5, 89.9, and 92.3. How sweet it is.



But there are other ways to listen to KWMR. While you will never hear me “tell my smart speaker” anything, ever, that is another way to do it. I do avail myself of the KWMR App on occasion to listen to something, but more likely to check if we are on the air if there is any question. Got cable TV from Horizon? We are on channel 47 as we have been for many years.

We are on Radio Garden, too. I got an email from someone who found us there and who is deeply enamored with KWMR’s programming. It’s a cool site, and you can click on any of the green dots to hear what is playing all over the world!

I remember once, years ago, in Seattle I was walking around Green Lake listening to “Barrio Vibes.” It was pretty cool, and it’s fun to take KWMR with you. And while you can’t listen to us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, we do have a presence there. We encourage you to follow us. We use these platforms to promote our radio content, send out community information, and emergency updates. Instagram is for more of the fun stuff. Also, KWMR’s Emergency page offers you a window where you can view several first responder and County Twitter Feeds in once place – without having to have a Twitter account!

While we are on the topic of gleaning information from alternative sources, I would like to put a plug in for some websites and apps that might enhance your ability to get facts about incidents. Do you have the PulsePoint App? It’s great at letting you know about incidents, including traffic, that could slow you down.

The Caltrans Quickmap can also be a helpful tools. I know there are other Apps to keep track of driving time, but for incidents and trying to figure out when the are over (one of the hardest things to determine sometimes), it can be a good tool. Be sure to check off the preferences that you have. If you are sticking to Marin info, you can likely avoid the “chain requirement” option.

The PGE outage map is another great tool for knowing the estimated time of power restoration in an area experiencing an outage. It is a good idea to report outages to PGE as soon as you can by calling 1-800-743-5000. Good to have this number since many of their outage reporting options actually require you to have an internet connection, or at best, decent cell phone service, which we know is a crapshoot out here.

Alrighty, I hope this information helps.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director