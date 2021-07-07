Eyesore

Scenario: There is a vehicle that you own, it doesn’t run, or maybe doesn’t run very well and needs new tires and some work, it might not even pass a smog test. You have been dragging your feet to either get some work done on it, or just post the darn thing on Craigslist and try to sell it. It sits. You look at it. A family member complains that it is really a pain to look at and might even be taking up a valuable parking space. And now you think it might have become a home to rodents. And best of all, you have the title.



This car is pretty decrepit, but do you hold the title? Photo: Courtesy of Pexels.

Do we have a solution for you! Donate your car, truck, boat, motorcycle or other vehicle to KWMR! You can find out more by simply calling 7-866-KWMR-CAR (866-596-7227) or just click HERE and fill out the handy dandy form. Not sold yet, but mildly curious? Click for FAQ.

Contrary to what some people may think, KWMR does not handle the cars directly. No little lot full of jalopies, no cars for sale.

KWMR has received as much as $7000 from a donated car, and as little as nothing, but we don’t have to pay, even if there is a loss on the vehicle. And some vehicles net $75, some $200, etc. It’s all moving the needle forward on contributions to KWMR. And regardless, if your car is eligible (and the folks on the dedicated phone line, or whomever responds to the form) deem that it’s good to go – you GET RID OF THE VEHICLE. Ahh, check that off your to do list.

If you experience any difficulty in the process, feel free to let us know. We have a very good relationship with the car donation outfit and will gladly help you solve the problem, but there are rarely problems.



Example of a candidate for donation, or just fix it up and cruise the town. Photo Pexels

Thanks for considering donating your vehicle to KWMR. It does make a difference!

And just in case you were tired of looking at the old cars, here is a photo of Waylon that a good friend took recently. I don’t think he is a poser, but I’m not so sure…



Pretty great photo of Waylon. photo: Carolyn Helmke

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director

p.s. They are going to be working on Lucas Valley Road “softening the curve” for the next five months. Read all about it here. Prepare for single lane traffic control and periodic closures. Basically plan ahead, and leave enough time.