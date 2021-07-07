📻 Upcoming Shows: July 6- July 14 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Professor Sheryl Magzamen – Health Effects of Wildfire Smoke.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | July 7
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Jane Silvia from Marin County Free Library, SURJ Marin, West Marin Senior Services, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
4 PM “Point Reyes Books Presents” NEW conversation between 16 year old Dara McAnulty and Helen Macdonald
2 PM “The French Connection” Hosted by Emmanuel, produced in Studio LL.
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Hosted by Jeff Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | July 8
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artel.
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Recordings of Commonweal presentations and performances.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday – Magical Harmonies” Hosted by Lyal Michel.
FEATURED IMAGE: 4 PM “Tea Time Books” Reading by Howard Dillon.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Honky Tonk, and then some.
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen bring the country you crave.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI| July 9
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Philosophy Talk Special – Summer Reading.
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak. Bonaparte, Emperor, and Archduke.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!
7 PM “Night Flight” Buckle your seatbelt, and no smoking.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New!
SAT | July 10
9 AM “Airwaves” Live or “best of” programs with Raul.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Music with Susanna Henderson.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” With Joe Bly (Owen Bly’s brother) and Katie Marie.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson, formerly Jeffry.
SUN | July 11
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
11:30 AM “Special” Noteworthy readings for independence day with Gene Ptak.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To. Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place”
8 PM “Life On Earth” Hosted by DJ Tali.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio.
MON | July 12
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus with “Nature Notebook” by Loretta Farley.
9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Produced and hosted by Creta Pullen.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “The Hidden World of the Fox” by ecologist Adele Brand.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” “Bashment Radio” in the house!
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Peter, Ant, and a box of 45s.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | July 13
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Specials” Tune in to see what is in store.
11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and public affairs.
6:30 PM “In The Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | July 14
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Indivisible West Marin, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad,” and then “Fish Tales.”
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Hosted by Emmanuel, produced in Studio LL.
5 PM “Epicenter”
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.