TUE | July 6

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Professor Sheryl Magzamen – Health Effects of Wildfire Smoke.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Jane Silvia from Marin County Free Library, SURJ Marin, West Marin Senior Services, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

4 PM “Point Reyes Books Presents” NEW conversation between 16 year old Dara McAnulty and Helen Macdonald

2 PM “The French Connection” Hosted by Emmanuel, produced in Studio LL.

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Hosted by Jeff Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | July 8

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artel.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Recordings of Commonweal presentations and performances.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday – Magical Harmonies” Hosted by Lyal Michel.

FEATURED IMAGE: 4 PM “Tea Time Books” Reading by Howard Dillon.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Honky Tonk, and then some.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen bring the country you crave.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI| July 9

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Philosophy Talk Special – Summer Reading.

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak. Bonaparte, Emperor, and Archduke.

4 PM “The French Touch” Produced by Emmanuel in Studio LL.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Night Flight” Buckle your seatbelt, and no smoking.