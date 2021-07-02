📻 Upcoming Shows: June 29 – July 7 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from the Bolinas Community Land Trust.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | June 30
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee from the road, Dewey Livingston history, medical advice post-covid, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” Supervisor Rodoni’s last Wednesday morning “Epicenter”. He will join KWMR at 5pm the first Wednesday of every month going forward.
10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday”
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | July 1
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Author, Craig Kolavo, dscusses his book titled “AWAKEN the Sleeping Giant” and how to awaken our innate powers.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Right Now” Mia interviews comedian Ceara O’Sullivan about anthropomorphized milk and other impressions.
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Recordings of Commonweal presentations and performances.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Tea Time Books” Reading by Howard Dillon.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Shorty’s back in the bunkhouse!
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2. It’s often Tigger time.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | July 2
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Philosophers represented in Music.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Rock on with Neil Dickman.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New!
SAT | July 3
9 AM “Original Minds” “Hosted by Elia Haworth.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Desde la Bahia” World music with Maria Marquez.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “Celtic Universe” Loretta Farley in the house.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson, formerly Jeffry.
SUN | July 4
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
11:30 AM “Special” Noteworthy readings for independence day with Gene Ptak.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To. Hell and Bach” Grey guest hosts for Beth and draws mostly from soundtracks for this show’s soundtrack.
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Grey interviews Larry Cragg, guitar tech for Neil Young & repairman to the stars.Then music from July 4 1970 Atlanta Pop
8 PM “Mind Reader” Hosted by DJ Jessica.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio.
MON | July 5
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news with Dr. Joe.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” Information on having a lighter touch on the earth with Madeline Hope.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden”
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “The Hidden World of the Fox” by ecologist Adele Brand.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” “Bashment Radio” in the house!
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Peter, Ant, and a box of 45s.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | July 6
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Specials”
11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “From Tomales Bay to Chaco Canyon with Uncle Mim” Songs and stories from the American West.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and public affairs.
6:30 PM “In The Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | July 7
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad,” and then “Fish Tales.”
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “The French Connection” Classical Music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
5 PM “Epicenter”
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.