TUE | June 29

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates from the Bolinas Community Land Trust.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Updates from the Bolinas Community Land Trust.Hosted by Charlie Morgan.With Djimi G.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. WED | June 30

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee from the road, Dewey Livingston history, medical advice post-covid, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” Supervisor Rodoni’s last Wednesday morning “Epicenter”. He will join KWMR at 5pm the first Wednesday of every month going forward.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | July 1

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Author, Craig Kolavo, dscusses his book titled “AWAKEN the Sleeping Giant” and how to awaken our innate powers.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Right Now” Mia interviews comedian Ceara O’Sullivan about anthropomorphized milk and other impressions.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Recordings of Commonweal presentations and performances.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Tea Time Books” Reading by Howard Dillon.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Shorty’s back in the bunkhouse!

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2. It’s often Tigger time.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI | July 2

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Philosophers represented in Music.

4 PM “The French Touch” The French pop songs of 1976 -part 1 of 2 – by SOUCHON, Claude FRANCOIS, DAVE, Eddy MITCHELL, Elisabeth JEROME & others.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Rock on with Neil Dickman.