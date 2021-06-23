TUE | June 22

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Bolins freebox update.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | June 23

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Kerry Livingston, Rain Perry discusses “Cinderblock Bookshelves,” Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The French Connection, classical music with a French accent. Today, French composers starting with the letter C.

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

THU | June 24

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artel.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Recordings of Commonweal presentations and performances.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Tea Time Books” Reading by Howard Dillon.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Amanda and Mike play tunes from Bako and sometimes way beyond.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley Kelley and Own Bly (OB) with the country music you crave. FRI | June 25

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Last episode of Jane Austen’s “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins!

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Repeat from Wednesday

FEATURED IMAGE: 2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch” The Ceremonial Te Deum in 1740’s Europe by Handel and Madin.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Night Flight” Bill Steele says always put your oxygen mask on first.

9 PM “Quarantine Dreams”: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New!SAT | June 26

7 AM “Morning Glory” Join Anneke van der Veen for some classical music to start your day.

9 AM “Airwaves” “Hosted by Raul Gallyot.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Don’t forget your suntan lotion! Aloha!

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” With Joe Bly (Owen Bly’s brother) and Katie Marie.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.

SUN | June 27

7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s May 1965 in London with all 5 of Dylan’s lp’s in the charts so the UK labels respond with their own “Dylans!”

6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Store” With Jesse Lumb.

8 PM “Mind Reader” Hosted by DJ Tali.

10 PM “SPECIAL” Rain Perry’s audio memoir “Cinderblock Bookshelves.”

MON | June 28

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus

9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Electric Tractors will be the topic –tune in to enjoy the ride with Creta Pullen.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” New reading: “The Hidden World of the Fox” by ecologist Adele Brand, who is based in the UK.

11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” 4th generation rancher Joe Pozzi raises sheep & cattle in Sonoma/Marin & will discuss the drought and ranching here.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio” & “The Wave” Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Shows produced by your friends and neighbors.

8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” With Steve S as host/producer.

10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.TUE | June 29

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.

11 AM “Attunement” Hosted by Anthony Wright.

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and public affairs.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

WED | June 30

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library Updates, Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad,” and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”

2 PM “The French Connection” Classical Music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.

