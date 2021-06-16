a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Local public affairs and information.Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz in New Mexico.With Djimi G.Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | June 16

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, water conservation, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” “Hosted each week with selections curated by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

THU | June 17

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Linda Parsans, former Maryland Poet Laureate & Joyce Kouffmann, multi-instrumentalist discuss their new album Dog Love.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

FEATURED IMAGE: 11:30 AM “Right Now” Hosted by Mia Johnson’s interviews focus on Pride Month.

Photo by Streetwindy from Pexels

12 PM “Enthusiasms” Rameshwar Das, co-author of Being Ram Dass will discuss a new memoir from spiritual teacher and cultural icon Ram Dass.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Maria Muldaur back from New Orleans, celebrating her 43 Album, Lets get Happy Together made with Tuba Skinny.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Professor Kozmo” Shorty is off getting inducted into the Elk Lodge 1108 in San Rafael. Congrats Shorty!

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2.



FRI | June 18

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Repeat from Wednesday

2 PM “Classical Friday” Emmanuel is subbing for Janet for an all J.S. BACH program from studio LL by FrenchTouchKWMR@gmail.com

4 PM “The French Touch” The French Touch: French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.