a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Local public affairs and information.Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz in New Mexico.With Djimi G. Hosted and produced by Rob Richards. French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED  |  June 16

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Claire Peaslee,¬†water conservation, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”¬†

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad”¬†Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM¬†“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†“Hosted each week with selections curated by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors”¬†Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer.

THU  | June 17

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Linda Parsans, former Maryland Poet Laureate & Joyce Kouffmann, multi-instrumentalist discuss their new album Dog Love.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬†Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

FEATURED IMAGE: 11:30 AM “Right Now” Hosted by Mia Johnson’s interviews focus on Pride Month.

Photo by Streetwindy from Pexels

12 PM “Enthusiasms”¬†Rameshwar Das, co-author of Being Ram Dass will discuss a new memoir from spiritual teacher and cultural icon Ram Dass.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”¬†Hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves”¬†Maria Muldaur back from New Orleans, celebrating her 43 Album, Lets get Happy Together made with Tuba Skinny.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local Public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Professor Kozmo”¬†Shorty is off getting inducted into the Elk Lodge 1108 in San Rafael. Congrats Shorty!

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†Ant and TK2.



FRI  | June 18

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio”¬†Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

11 AM “Reveal”¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact”¬†Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Repeat from Wednesday

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Emmanuel is subbing for Janet for an all J.S. BACH program from studio LL by¬†FrenchTouchKWMR@gmail.com

4 PM “The French Touch” The French Touch: ¬†French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.