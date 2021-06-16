📻 Upcoming Shows: June 15-23 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “In The Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz in New Mexico.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | June 16
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, water conservation, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” “Hosted each week with selections curated by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | June 17
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Linda Parsans, former Maryland Poet Laureate & Joyce Kouffmann, multi-instrumentalist discuss their new album Dog Love.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
FEATURED IMAGE: 11:30 AM “Right Now” Hosted by Mia Johnson’s interviews focus on Pride Month.
Photo by Streetwindy from Pexels
12 PM “Enthusiasms” Rameshwar Das, co-author of Being Ram Dass will discuss a new memoir from spiritual teacher and cultural icon Ram Dass.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Maria Muldaur back from New Orleans, celebrating her 43 Album, Lets get Happy Together made with Tuba Skinny.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Professor Kozmo” Shorty is off getting inducted into the Elk Lodge 1108 in San Rafael. Congrats Shorty!
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2.
FRI | June 18
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Repeat from Wednesday
2 PM “Classical Friday” Emmanuel is subbing for Janet for an all J.S. BACH program from studio LL by FrenchTouchKWMR@gmail.com
4 PM “The French Touch” The French Touch: French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New! SAT | June 19
9 AM “Original Minds” “Hosted by Elia Haworth.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Desde la Bahia” World music curated by Maria Marquez.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Lyons Filmer live in studio! Welcome back!
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson, formerly Jeffry.
SUN | June 20
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Grey will guest host for Beth. A mash up of Peter And The Wolf and other choices.
6 PM “Between Rock & A Jazz Place” Grey’s archive interview with the late Fire Chief & KWMR jazz DJ – Kendrick Rand re: his days before Stinson Beach.
8 PM “Mind Reader” Hosted by DJ Jessica.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded for radio.
MON | June 21
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news with Joe Blumenthal. No politics.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Lyons and Susan interview grower and author, Peg Schafer, of Chinese Medicinal Herb Farm in Petaluma and The Lilium Initiative.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” New reading: “The Hidden World of the Fox” by ecologist Adele Brand, who is based in the UK.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” West Marin Climate Action members talking about their Zoom webinar on Practical Water Conservation on June 24.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” & “The Wave” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Shows produced by your friends and neighbors.
8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” With Steve S as host/producer.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
TUE | June 22
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.
11 AM “Attunement” Hosted by Anthony Wright.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and public affairs.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete” Hosted by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | June 23
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library Updates, Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad,” and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “The French Connection” Classical Music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.