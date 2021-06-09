KWMR’s Annual Report is LIVE. Click HERE!

Hazard



Yuck. photo courtesy of Pexels.

Don’t be a menace. I love the term menace. It really only means one thing. Some words are not so cut and dry.

men·ace

/ˈmenəs/

noun

a person or thing that is likely to cause harm; a threat or danger.

The dry weather, the drought, and this damned wind, I know that I am not alone in my concern about wildfires. So what I’m saying is, “don’t be a menace.”

Cal Fire recently reported that there had to date this year been over 700% more incidents of vegetation fires than in past years. So to be helpful, I am going to suggest a few ways that you can not be a menace.

Do not throw anything incendiary out the window of a moving vehicle. Keep your butts to yourself. Risk of fire and litter, double whammy. Do not park your internal combustion engine vehicle in dry vegetation, i.e. your car in dry grass that has not been mowed short. Be sure that any trailer you are towing does not have any chain or parts that could strike the ground and create sparks. Be careful doing anything that produces sparks such as welding, grinding metal, etc. around dry vegetation. Mow when things are a bit damp to avoid any sparks starting a fire in dry grasses. Extinguish all campfires completely before leaving the site, and ONLY have fires in designated areas where they are permitted.

If these six things are carefully observed we can reduce the likelihood of a human started fire. As agencies strive to reduce fuel loads by clearing land, and home owners are working on their defensible space, the concept of reducing is all good.

I really don’t think we can repeat this information enough.

I’m in the camp of complacency so far this spring, but I’m going to get the “go bag” revived, and make a plan.

_____________________________

Just when we feel like the schedule is solidly set, it morph’s again. Here is a heads up for what is coming up soon.

“Epicenter” is morphing once again. Monday Epicenters will continue to be live at 11 AM and then replayed at 5 pm. Tuesday Epicenters are only at 5 pm. Supervisor Dennis Rodoni will do 10 am Epicenters live that will be repeated at 5 pm until the end if June. He will return in August on the first Wednesday of each month. Thursday Epicenters will only be broadcast at 5 pm.

KWMR sends out our most sincere gratitude to Dr. Lisa Santora who was on KWMR more than she was not on Mondays during the pandemic. Also to Supervisor Dennis Rodoni for his excellent interviews and updates. We are welcoming Brent Ainsworth from Marin County who will alternate with Public Information Office Laine Hendricks on Mondays.

The “Bashment Radio” reggae team of DJ Zelus and DJ Omatic are returning every other Monday evening in the Monday Mix spot. They start back up next Monday, welcome back!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager/Executive Director