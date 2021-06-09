📻 Upcoming Shows: June 8-16 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Marin Economic Forum.
6:30 PM “Musical Variete”Hosted by Charlie Morgan.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”WED | June 9
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Simon Woodard from Marin County Free Library, Indivisible West Marin, The Dance Palace Summer Camp updates, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation Ben Horenstein from Marin Water.
10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday” “Hosted each week with selections curated by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation Ben Horenstein from Marin Water.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | June 10
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:00 “Epicenter” Update on Digital Marin.
11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artel.
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Recordings of presentations from The New School.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Nancy Vayhinger. Welcome back Nancy!
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads.
5 PM “Epicenter” Update on Digital Marin.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Mike and Amanda settling in to the live show again!
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen with country music you crave.
FRI | June 11
8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.
9 AM “Spirit and Miind” Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Repeat from Wednesday
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.
7 PM “Night Flight” Bill Steele reminds you to not forget your parachute.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio” New!SAT | June 12
9 AM “Airwaves” “Best Of” programs hosted by Raul Gallyot.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Relax on the lanai with Susanna Henderson.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” From the desert with Joe and Katie Marie.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson, formerly Jeffry.
SUN | June 13
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s April 1965 in London with new hit 45s by Marianne Faithfull, The Nashville Teens and The Birds (the other ones)!
6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Store” Hosted by Jesse Lumb.
8 PM “Life on Earth” Hosted by DJ Tali.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded for radio.
MON | June 14
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus interviews Paul Doherty of PG&E on the utility’s new community microgrid program being explored in Tomales.
9 AM “The Farmers’s Overalls” Hosted and produced by Creta Pullen.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Author Edward Posnett; “Strange Harvests: The Hidden Histories of Seven Natural Objects.”
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” West Marin Climate Action members talking about their Zoom webinar on Practical Water Conservation on June 24.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” & “The Wave” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” “Bashment Radio” returns to the airwaves.
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” With Steve S as host/producer.
10 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Repeat from the previous Sunday.
TUE | June 15
FEATURED IMAGE: 8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Special”
11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and public affairs.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | June 16
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad,” and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “The French Connection” Hosted weekly by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.