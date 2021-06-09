TUE | June 8

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Marin Economic Forum.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete”Hosted by Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat” Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”WED | June 9

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Simon Woodard from Marin County Free Library, Indivisible West Marin, The Dance Palace Summer Camp updates, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation Ben Horenstein from Marin Water.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” “Hosted each week with selections curated by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation Ben Horenstein from Marin Water.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

THU | June 10

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter” Update on Digital Marin.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artel.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Recordings of presentations from The New School.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Nancy Vayhinger. Welcome back Nancy!

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads.

5 PM “Epicenter” Update on Digital Marin.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Mike and Amanda settling in to the live show again!

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen with country music you crave. FRI | June 11

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Spirit and Miind” Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Repeat from Wednesday

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch” Hosted and produced in Studio LL by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Night Flight” Bill Steele reminds you to not forget your parachute.