TUE  |  June 8

4 PM¬†“Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Marin Economic Forum.

6:30 PM “Musical Variete”Hosted by Charlie Morgan.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange”¬†With Djimi G.

10 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg repeat”¬†Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.

Midnight¬†12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”WED¬† |¬† June 9

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†¬†Simon Woodard from Marin County Free Library, Indivisible West Marin, The Dance Palace Summer Camp updates,¬†¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†“Fish Tales.”¬†

10 AM¬† “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation Ben Horenstein from Marin Water.

10:30 AM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics covered in depth.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad”¬†Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM¬†“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday”¬†“Hosted each week with selections curated by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation Ben Horenstein from Marin Water.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer. a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.Marin Economic Forum.Hosted by Charlie Morgan.With Djimi G.¬†Hosted and produced by Rob Richards.¬†Simon Woodard from Marin County Free Library, Indivisible West Marin, The Dance Palace Summer Camp updates,¬†¬†Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then¬†District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation Ben Horenstein from Marin Water.Current topics covered in depth.¬†Weekly Spanish language program.¬†“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”“Hosted each week with selections curated by Emmanuel.District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni in conversation Ben Horenstein from Marin Water.¬†Hosted and produced by Jeffrey Manson.¬†Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.¬†with Tony Palmer. THU¬† | June 10

8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬†Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬†Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:00 “Epicenter”¬†Update on Digital Marin.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk”¬†Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artel.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations”¬†Recordings of presentations from The New School.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”¬†Hosted by Nancy Vayhinger. Welcome back Nancy!

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon reads.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Update on Digital Marin.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond”¬†Mike and Amanda settling in to the live show again!

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches”¬†Smelley and Owen with country music you crave. FRI¬† | June 11

8 AM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Spirit and Miind”¬†Produced and hosted by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†One of the great classics: Jane Austen’s beloved “Emma”, read by Janet Robbins

11 AM “Reveal”¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact”¬†Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Repeat from Wednesday

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†Hosted and produced in Studio LL by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Unwind with Liberacha and her amazing tunes.

7 PM “Night Flight”¬†Bill Steele reminds you to not forget your parachute.